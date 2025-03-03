Maura Higgins and Danny Jones filmed having ‘drunken kiss’ at BRITS after-party as fans ‘gutted’ for his wife

I’m A Celebrity 2024 winner Danny Jones appeared to share a “drunken kiss” with his jungle co-star Maura Higgins at the BRITS after-party.

The married McFly member and single Love Island star attended Universal Music’s afterparty alongside a load of other celebs. Then, around 4am, they were seen laughing closely at Sony Music’s party.

It was at around 3am when they headed to the foyer together, where onlookers filmed them growing close. And while it looks like they shared a kiss, the video shared by The Sun isn’t completely clear.

Danny Jones and Maura Higgins appear to ‘kiss’

Sources alleged the Sun: “Danny and Maura seemed to be having a great time. They looked like they had a brief drunken kiss. Danny and Maura seem to have a close friendship after meeting in the jungle. They were talking for ages.”

Despite sitting at different tables during the ceremony, the pair ended up at the after-party together. And onlookers suggested Danny was giving Maura advice, which comes as her ex-beau Pete Wicks also attended the event.

An onlooker said: “Danny appeared to be giving Maura advice. And at one point he put his arm around her shoulder. She also laid her head on Danny’s shoulder as they talked with friends.”

By the time the pair got to Sony’s afterparty, where they were “grinning and joking”, it appeared to be “just the two of them” as “a lot [of their pals] had gone home”.

Danny has been with his wife, Georgia Horsley since 2009, and the pair married in 2014. They welcomed their son, Cooper in 2018. Georgia revealed that the pair did have a sexless period in their marriage after the tot’s arrival.

After their emotional reunion while he was in the jungle, many fans gushed at their love. But now, fans have been left “gutted” for his wife.

Fans ‘gutted’

After the video was released, fans took to X to share their heartbreak for Georgia.

One wrote: “Watching Danny Jones react the way he did when he saw his wife in the jungle, just for him to turn around and cheat on her with Maura. Men are terrifying.”

Another penned: “My jaw has never been so on the floor after seeing that video of Danny Jones and Maura Higgins. His poor wife. I’m so gutted for Georgia.”

A third commented: “My heart sank when I saw that video of Danny Jones and Maura. Why. His wife is going to be heartbroken.”

However, as the video isn’t completely clear, some fans are adamant that it was a kiss on the cheek.

One wrote: “I’m sorry but the ‘kiss’ between Danny and Maura was absolutely nothing. It was 3am and a kiss on each other’s cheek. Everyone should stop.”

“We can’t say for certain that was a proper kiss. Let’s not jump to conclusions,” another penned.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to reps for Maura and Danny for comment.

