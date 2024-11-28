Danny Jones is on the other side of the world away from his wife, Georgia, as he battles it out with his fellow celeb campmates to bring home the I’m A Celebrity jungle crown.

Despite the major career move likely boosting Danny’s future opportunities, Georgia has been left under the strain of family life without the support of her husband, according to a new clip.

The pair married in 2014 (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Danny Jones’ wife admits ‘stressful’ time at home

Georgia took to Instagram to share a tearful video where she admitted just how difficult things are at home without her hubby – especially as she has been juggling solo parenting and a house move on her own.

She explained to her followers: “So I’m a bit of an emotional one today, I think it’s just been bubbling. Obviously house moves on its own is stressful and then working at the same time, solo parenting and having a husband in a jungle.

“I think today it’s just kind of come to a head and the last thing I want to do is not be my authentic self which is what my Instagram is.

“I show real life, I show who I am, I show ups and downs and highs and lows so that you guys feel less lonely with anything that you might be struggling with.

Georgia Jones shares tearful clip

“So I’m just having a bit of a wobble. And I’m just a bit tired and just making sure I’m looking after everyone and making everyone happy.

“Keep voting for Danny to do trials. Vote for him to win because we are so proud of him and he needs to stay in for as long as possible. We will be going out there and supporting him. His mum is currently out there, so that’s great. But I will continue to show up on here as my authentic self.

Danny in the I’m A Celeb jungle (Credit: ITV)

“Thank you so much for all the support for Danny so far, it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

The McFly star married the former Miss England in 2014 and had their son Cooper five years later in 2018.

Danny has taken his guitar into the jungle as his luxury item, with a sweet message from his family.

The instrument is decorated with a family portrait drawn by his son. The adorable words “We love you Daddy” are also scrawled across it – awww!

