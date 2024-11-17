I’m a Celebrity 2024 features Danny Jones, the dad of one who recently won The Masked Singer. Danny will join the rest of the all-star cast, as he ticks another reality show off his list.

Since bursting on to the UK music scene in 2004 with his band McFly, Danny has since been forging his solo path as a producer, Masterchef finalist and a judge on The Voice UK.

But which former Miss England star did Danny marry? What is the McFly and I’m a Celebrity connection? And what is Danny’s health issue that could withhold him from Bushtucker Trial success? Keep reading to find out…

Danny Jones is the lead guitarist and singer of the band McFly (Credit: coverimage.com)

I’m A Celebrity’s Danny Jones isn’t the first McFly band member to appear on the show

Danny Jones is best known for his role as the lead vocalist and the lead guitarist for McFly. The band shot to fame and defined the early noughties with their pop-rock guitars and perfectly spiked hair.

In 2004, the McFly boys (named after Back To The Future character Marty McFly) reached fame’s dizzying heights due to their link to fellow pop-rockers Busted.

Busted invited the younger group on tour with them and before they knew it they had dethroned The Beatles as the youngest band to have their first album debut at number one.

A headline tour, a cameo with Lindsay Lohan in the movie Just My Luck and suddenly these teenagers were plastered on every teenage girl’s wall – and heart.

In 2016, the band sadly announced an indefinite hiatus, but returned in 2020 with a comeback album Young Dumb Thrills.

Interestingly, there is a pretty strong connection between I’m A Celebrity and Danny Jones’ band members. Bassist Dougie Poynter was the series winner in 2011, and guitarist Tom Fletcher married another star of the show Giovanna Falcone. Gi won the show in 2020, eight years after she married Tom.

However, there are already rumours Danny could be the one to take home the crown this year.

Danny Jones shot to fame as a member of hit noughties pop-rock band McFly (Credit: coverimage.com)

Are Danny Jones, Tom Fletcher and James Bourne related?

Short answer, no. Although these guys could all be seen as a band of brothers.

James Bourne fronted the other supreme noughties pop-rock band Busted, along with Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson. They gave McFly their first leg-up to fame by inviting them to support Busted on tour.

Tom Fletcher is the lead vocalist with McFly, he formed the band while already signed to Busted’s management as a songwriter.

The other members of McFly are Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd – and the four all teens lived together in London during their early days as a band.

The two bands did unite to form the super group McBusted in 2013 and gained great commercial success. So much so that in 2025, the two pop giants will go head-to-head in the Busted vs McFly tour.

Tom Fletcher, Danny’s wife Georgia, Giovanna Fletcher and Danny (Credit: Splash News)

Danny Jones’s wife is a former Miss England

The singer married Georgia Horsley, former Miss England 2007, in 2014.

The pair first started dating in 2009 amid some controversy after Danny dumped Miss England star Laura Coleman for Georgia. The ladies have, however, managed to remain friends.

The sweethearts married after five years of dating in Georgia’s hometown, Malton. The Five Colours in Her Hair singer wept as his love walked up the aisle. At the end of the night McBusted took the stage to really get the party rocking.

Danny Jones won The Masked Singer UK as Piranha (Credit: YouTube)

His son is growing up so fast

Danny and Georgia welcomed a beautiful bundle of joy to the world on January 27, 2018. Their son Cooper is now six years old.

While the couple aren’t ready for a second child, they are loving their life as parents. In fact, Danny said that being a dad to Cooper helped him in understanding his role as a parental figure on The Voice Kids.

Danny mentored on the show between 2017 to 2023 and he told Metro.co.uk: “Having Cooper has definitely made me more comfortable around the kids and the way that you talk to them, get down to their level and communicate with them has got easier I suppose.”

Recently, Cooper has been melting the hearts of the nation in a sweet video showing the moment he found out his dad was on The Masked Singer 2024. The 37 year old took the huge win with a stunning rendition of Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.

“It’s Daddy!” Cooper exclaimed in a video shared to Instagram. Immediately he jumped on Danny, yelling: “It’s you! It’s you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G E O R G I A | J O N E S (@thegeorgiaedit)

He has impressive culinary skills

Danny Jones can cook – and we don’t just mean cook up hits. The Bolton-born singer was a finalist on Celebrity Masterchef in 2022.

In the nail-biting finale, Danny had to face off in a three-course showdown. He was up against All Saints singer Mel Blatt and presenter Lisa Snowdon. It was Lisa that cooked her way to victory with pan-fried mackerel, duck breast and a chocolate tart.

Poor old Danny, meanwhile, was mocked on Twitter for his nervous titter.

Danny Jones’s net worth isn’t as high as pal Tom’s

The Voice UK returned in 2024 with the 13th instalment of the series. In a first for the show, McFly bandmates Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones joined forces in a new double chair as coaches – and together they coached the series winner AVA.

However, even with all of Danny’s singing successes, his net worth doesn’t quite compare to that of Tom. According to The Express, Danny is thought to be worth between £2 and £4 million.

Tom, meanwhile, is said to have a solid £3.8m fortune. McFly’s Harry and Dougie are worth around £1.2 million and £2.2 million respectively, it’s claimed.

Battling anxiety

Danny previously opened up about a mental health issue that has plagued him for years, revealing he suffers from anxiety.

The star first experienced anxiety, right before McFly hit the big time, at the age of 18. Danny felt his “stability was gone” due to the breakdown of his parents’ marriage.

He told the Belfast Telegraph: “I haven’t had an attack since 2013, which I’m very thankful about because at times it was so horrible.”

It’s so scary and I’ve felt like I was dying on occasions. You can’t believe your body can do that to you.

He added: “I was also plagued with dark thoughts I couldn’t control. It was affecting my whole life – my work, health and sleep. I was determined to bury it and say goodbye to it.”

Claustrophobia is a big part of the anxiety disorder for Danny, which viewers know will almost surely be part of the I’m A Celebrity 2024’s Bushtucker Trials.

Previous seasons of the show have seen celebrities enclosed in tight spaces, usually with some creepy-crawlies thrust upon them.

Let’s hope I’m A Celebrity 2024 doesn’t bring on a health scare for Danny.

I’m A Celebrity stars on Sunday November 17 at 9pm.

Read more: Danny Jones spotted making his way to the jungle

So what do you think Danny Jones will be like on I’m a Celebrity? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.