Masked Singer final: McFly star Danny Jones crowned series five winner as Piranha

During the Masked Singer final tonight (February 17), Bigfoot, Cricket, and Piranha were finally unmasked after weeks of keeping the nation guessing. It was the first time the show had an all-male finale with Danny Jones being crowned winner as Piranha.

For series five’s last episode, comedian Rob Brydon joined the panelists — Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross — in trying to figure out their identities.

Lemar was unveiled as Cricket (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer final: Cricket unmasked

Finishing in third place was Cricket, who the panel unanimously believed was Fame Academy star Lemar. After failing to guess many celebrities’ identities this season, they got Cricket correct.

And judging by viewers on social media, Cricket’s identity was no surprise.

“I knew it was @Lemar one line into his first song lol. Should have won the show, what a voice!” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Lemar was the one I was most sure of, such a distinctive voice. Legend,” another person shared.

“Knew it was Lemar!! He’s an amazing singer and still looks really good too! Fantastic voice!!” a third said.

Bigfoot unmasked

Bigfoot finished as this year’s runner-up. The panel’s final guesses mainly consisted of presenter Alex Brooker. However, Rita wasn’t convinced and went with former footballer Ian Wright.

Taking off their furry head after weeks of performances, Bigfoot was indeed revealed to be Alex. While losing the crown to Piranha, he admitted that Piranha was a worthy winner.

“What an absolute superstar Alex Brooker has been,” one user wrote.

“He’s been amazing throughout! What a voice #AlexBrooker,” another said.

“Oh Alex Brooker is amazing and did so well with his singing,” a third remarked.

Alex was unveiled as Big Foot (Credit: ITV)

Piranha unmasked

Announced as series five’s winner, Piranha had the panel and audience in awe of their incredible voice.

For the panel’s final guesses, the panel went with the likes of Connor Maynard, Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Grennan, and Jamie Cullum.

However, Piranha was revealed to be singer Danny Jones, whom Davina had previously guessed in the competition.

While most know Danny for being one-fourth of the British band McFly, Danny has also served as a judge on The Voice Kids since 2017.

Danny was unveiled as Piranha (Credit: ITV)

A standout throughout the series, viewers are relieved for Danny’s victory.

“Danny Jones has a fantastic voice that has been largely underappreciated until now, what a lovely surprise,” one viewer wrote.

“If we learnt anything from #maskedsingeruk is that danny jones has an amazing voice,” another said.

“Danny Jones solo album thank you please – such a worthy winner,” a third stated.

Many other stars participated during series five, including Dionne Warwick as Weather, Keala Settle as Air Fryer, and Tiffany as Eiffel Tower.

