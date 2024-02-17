After weeks of trying to guess who is underneath the crazy costumes, the final of series five of The Masked Singer will take place tonight (February 17) on ITV.

The remaining three characters – Bigfoot, Cricket, or Piranha – will all be unmasked and one will be crowned a winner. But, will any of the star-studded judges – Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan – figure out their identity?

Since series one, Davina, Jonathan, and Rita have been judges on the ITV singing competition. From the second series, comedian Mo replaced actor Ken Jeong and has remained ever since. Fellow comedian Joel Dommett has served as host since the very beginning too. As reported by Birmingham Mail, the judges are paid between £186,000 to £372,000 to appear on the show every year.

Outside of the show, all five have busy, successful careers that will continue to earn them a wealthy fortune. That said, who is worth the most?

Joel has the smallest net worth (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Host Joel Dommett has the smallest net worth

According to The Sun, host Joel has a reported net worth of over £2 million, as of 2023.

The comedian and TV personality became a household name after appearing in I’m A Celeb in 2016. The newspaper reported that he was paid £25k to appear in the jungle.

Since 2021, Joel has hosted the National Television Awards. He currently fronts BBC One’s Survivor too.

A successful comedian, Joel has embarked on numerous tours across the UK.

Davina has been presenting since the 1990s (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Davina’s long career in TV has paid off financially

For as long as we can remember, Davina has been fronting shows on television. Starting as a presenter for MTV Europe in 1992, Davina became the name on everyone’s lips when she hosted Big Brother on Channel 4 for a whole decade.

Ever since, Davina has presented The Million Pound Drop, The Jump, Long Lost Family and was a regular co-presenter of Comic Relief.

Outside of presenting, Davina has released many fitness DVDs and published her own books.

Because of her longevity, the 56-year-old is reportedly worth £3.2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Comedian Mo hosted the BRITs in 2022 and 2023 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mo is worth more than you think

Mo has been killing it over the past few years. From 2019 up until 2023, he hosted his own late-night chat show, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, on Channel 4.

He currently co-hosts The Big Narstie Show on the same channel and hosted the BRIT Awards in 2022 and 2023.

Outside of television, Mo has been touring for many years and will be embarking on his biggest tour to date this year. Starting off in the US in March, a UK leg will continue until 2025.

As previously reported, Mo is worth a staggering £18 million.

Rita Ora has the second largest net worth (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rita is a financial giant

British singer Rita might be the youngest on the panel, but at 33 years old, she’s the second wealthiest on the show.

The Only Want You hitmaker jumped straight in at the top of the charts in 2012 with her debut single Hot Right Now, a collaboration with DJ Fresh. To date, Rita has four No. 1 singles in the UK and one No. 1 album.

Outside of music, Rita has secured many television jobs outside of The Masked Singer, becoming a judge on The X Factor and The Voice in both the UK and Australia.

Rita has collaborated with many fashion brands, including Adidas, Primark, and Calvin Klein.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth a whopping £24 million.

Jonathan is the wealthiest star on the show (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jonathan holds the crown as the wealthiest

Out of everyone on The Masked Singer, Jonathan has the highest net worth.

The comedian, broadcaster and talk show host boasts the longest, most successful career. Making his career debut in 1970, Jonathan became a household name for his star-studded interviews.

Between 2001 to 2010, he hosted his own BBC chat show Friday Night with Jonathan Ross. He now hosts The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV, which first kicked off in 2011.

From Daniel Craig, Madonna, Janet Jackson and Amy Winehouse to Gwen Stefani, Spice Girls, John Travolta and Sandra Bullock, you name it, Jonathan has interviewed them!

With such an established career, Jonathan is worth £28 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Masked Singer UK final takes place Saturday (February 17) from 7.20pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

