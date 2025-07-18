Loved-up Davina McCall makes relationship promise to boyfriend Michael Douglas

Loved-up Davina McCall has shared her hopes and dreams for her life with boyfriend Michael Douglas.

Long Lost Family presenter Davina, 57, and hair stylist Michael went public with their relationship in 2019. They had reportedly been dating for over a year by that point.

Davina, who separated from her second husband Matthew Robertson in November 2017, previously indicated she and Michael prefer not to discuss their relationship in public. But since starting their Making the Cut podcast together, Davina recently made a very emotional confession about where she sees their relationship going.

Davina McCall and Michael Douglas reportedly began dating in 2017 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What has Davina McCall said about her future with her boyfriend?

“We’ve got an agreement that I don’t talk about our relationship. Because our exes and kids don’t have a right to reply, so it’s not fair,” Davina was reported to have said previously.

She is said to have added: “Privacy keeps our relationship special to us. There’s something lovely about it and that’s all it is. It keeps it really magical and I like that.”

However, Davina – who also hosts her own podcast called Begin Again, too – has now suggested that her and Michael are in it for the very long term.

Davina McCall and Michael Douglas are said to have known each other since the early 2000s (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Will Davina and Michael get married?

Davina and Michael are believed to have known each other for decades, stretching back to working together on Big Brother.

Earlier this year, reports claimed Davina – given the all clear over a brain tumour – isn’t in any rush to tie the knot again.

An unnamed friend is said to have told The Sun in April: “Davina is besotted with Michael and so naturally we’re all wondering when they’ll get married and what’s next for them.

“But Davina isn’t focused on getting married to Michael. She doesn’t want to get married right now. Instead, she wants to travel the world and have some amazing adventures with him.”

Nonetheless, even though wedding bells might not be imminent, it seems that she has decided he may be The One for good.

‘Hearing all of the stories to all of the songs’

Speaking on Making The Cut, the pair shared how they’d recently hung out with Joel Dommett and his wife.

They also explained how they played a game together to learn a little more about each other. And they did this by picking a song that meant something to them and revealing the memories it brought up from earlier in their lives. The soundtrack to their lives, in a way.

“We all felt like we knew each other a lot better because we’d heard like a story that we might not hear around a dinner table,” Davina said.

Moments later, Davina admitted she cannot wait to find out more in the future about which songs matter to Michael. Although she may not need to be in a rush to learn about them.

We’re gonna be together for the rest of our lives.

She added, sweetly: “Because we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives. I’m really looking forward to hearing all of the stories to all of the songs.”

