Stacey Solomon reveals new addition to ‘£1.3m home’ Pickle Cottage

Stacey Solomon’s new addition at Pickle Cottage has been unveiled and fans can’t get enough of it.

The TV favourite, 35, bought her iconic Essex home back in 2021 with husband Joe Swash, and the pair spent four years renovating their reported £1.3 million mansion.

The couple live at the Tudor-style home with Joe Swash, 43, and their kids Rex, five, Rose, three, Belle, two, and also Stacey’s sons Zachary, 17, and Leighton, 12, from a previous relationship.

The lush pad boasts 2.5 acres of land, a lavish pool and even a man cave for Joe! But now, Stacey’s new “mansion” has been revealed and fans have been left gobsmacked.

Stacey’s got a lush new ‘mansion’ at her home (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon’s new addition at Pickle Cottage

On Thursday (July 17) Stacey’s dad David, was recruited by his famous daughter to build a second home in their garden.

In an Instagram video, David showed off Stacey’s new rabbit hutch that he called a “mansion”.

The beloved dad transformed it into a mini house that even boasted windows too for Stacey’s pets.

In the caption, David wrote: “What a transformation when your daughter says: ‘I need a rabbit house,’ what do I do?”

He then quipped: “I rebuild a rotten playhouse into a mansion for rabbits. Absolutely love this. So happy with the result.”

‘They’ll be living like royalty’

Fans rushed to the comments section to react to Stacey’s new addition at home. One person said: “Looks great, can see where Stace gets her DIY skills from.”

A second wrote: “Wow, I’d live in that!” A third chimed in: “They’ll be living like royalty.”

Echoing their thoughts, another follower declared: “Such an amazing transformation!”

What’s more, Stacey shared her appreciation and commented: “Love you,” to which David replied: “Love you too.”

Pickle Cottage sits in 2.5 acres of land in Essex (Credit: BBC)

Stacey’s Pickle Cottage home

Tucked away in 2.5 acres of greenery, Pickle Cottage is also where Stacey and Joe tied the knot in 2022, and where they welcomed some of their kids.

Meanwhile, last month, Stacey introduced another new addition to Pickle Cottage, her very own beehive.

The 35-year-old TV star took to Instagram to reveal that she had taken up beekeeping with her family, describing the experience as “magical” and admitting she feels “emotional” about their first-ever batch of honey.

