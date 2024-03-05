Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s lavish wedding at Pickle Cottage

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are one of our favourite celebrity couples and a couple of years ago, they finally tied the knot.

The showbiz couple – who began dating in 2016 – have three children together. Stacey has two sons from previous relationships while Joe also has a son.

In 2022, Sort Your Life Out host Stacey and Joe said “I do” in a stunning ceremony at their Pickle Cottage home which they share with their kids. Let’s a take a look back at their special and beautiful day…

Joe and Stacey married in 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

Sort Your Life Out host Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s wedding

The couple announced their engagement in 2020. In July 2022, they said their vows and became husband and wife.

But instead of getting married in a church or wedding venue, the couple decided to have their wedding in the grounds of their stunning home – reportedly worth £1.2m.

Their garden was transformed into the perfect wedding setting, with a marquee decorated with fairy lights. Stacey was also gifted chairs and cutlery from Ikea, before it was all cleaned and then donated to charity.

But the couple’s wedding at home was actually a “relaxed blessing” and they later registered their marriage legally.

Speaking at the time, Stacey said on Instagram: “So we are having a relaxed private blessing in front of our closest friends and family and a ceremony of our love to each other and we will register our marriage legally after.”

Stacey and Joe registered their marriage legally after their ceremony at their home (Credit Photo /SplashNews.com)

Joe Swash’s wedding heartache

I’m A Celebrity star Joe did face some heartache on his wedding day to Stacey. He lost his dad, Ricky, in 1994.

Speaking on Instagram, Stacey said of Joe’s dad: “The most special day that we didn’t ever want to end. We love you all & the special community we’ve built on here so so much and couldn’t wait to share these moments with you.

“Joe lost his father at the age of 11 and so did my dad. A huge part of our wedding day was reflecting on how this had a huge effect on them and how hard it is, even to this day to deal with.”

Strict rule for guests

Meanwhile, Stacey and Joe had a strict rule for their guests in attendance – don’t use their phones!

When asked on Instagram about the rule and why they had it in place, Stacey explained: “Mostly for our home privacy but also just so that everyone could enjoy the day without worrying about filming and getting pics.”

She added: “One of the best things we got for the day was special photo booths so everyone could have as many pics in them as they liked.”

Sounds like a great idea tbh!

Stacey and Joe didn’t want their wedding guests to take pictures on their special day (Credit Photo Grant Buchanan/SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s children

Gushing over her wedding day in August 2022, Stacey opened up about their children’s roles on the big day.

She said on Instagram: “Our best men. Surrounded by the most incredible men we could have ever wished for. I can’t even describe the feeling we get seeing how kind, mature, happy and caring you all are. Your speeches were everything.

“We love you all so much, more than you’ll ever know. To the moon and back forever boys.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon admits ‘it will never feel real’ as she announces Asda range: ‘I’ll never take this for granted’

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Sort Your Life Out airs tonight from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of Stacey and Joe’s wedding? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.