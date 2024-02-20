Inside Stacey Solomon’s £1.2m Pickle Cottage home: Swimming pool, life-sized Wendy house, man cave and Rose’s gorgeous pink bedroom

TV favourite Stacey Solomon is living the dream at her lush beautiful Pickle Cottage home.

The 34-year-old star lives at the Tudor-style home in Essex with hubby Joe Swash and their children Rex, Rose and Belle. Zachary and Leighton, Stacey’s children from a previous relationship, also live there.

And it’s fair to say Stacey has put in the work, and splashed the cash, to make the Tudor-style mansion look *amazing*. We’re talking gigantic grounds, a lavish pool and even a man cave for Joe!

So with Stacey’s mega-successful show Sort Your Life Out on telly screens on tonight (February 20), we’re stepping inside her jaw-dropping house.

Stace and Joe have transformed the home over the years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Inside Pickle Cottage with Stacey Solomon

Stacey and Joe have spent the past three years renovating their reported £1.2 million mansion. They announced they’d bought their new home in March 2021.

Tucked away in 2.5 acres of greenery, the cottage is also where they tied the knot in 2022, and where they welcomed some of their kids.

The couple bought the mansion planning to do it up a couple of years ago, with Stacey posting on Instagram at the time: “The house needs lots of love and TLC which I cannot wait to show it to you with.”

And she has most definitely just done that, transforming it into a stunning home for her beloved family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Huge garden

Outside it’s just gorgeous, with wooden beams and leaded windows adding to the Tudor-style feel of the property.

It’s fair to say Stacey’s outdoor space is *huge*, boasting 2.5 acres of land for the kids and dogs to run around in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Not only that, but back in 2022 she unveiled the family’s fabulous swimming pool after a huge restoration project. The star admitted it had been a “long, crazy process but it’s finally finished”. Amping up the style, the pool is surrounded by perfectly potted plants and trees.

As well as snazzy pool, the garden came with a black and white cottage style Wendy house for the kids to play in. She transformed that with the help of son Rex, with the pair adding a barn-inspired door and grey walls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Within the never-ending grounds, there is also a stunning walkway that features climber plants and wooden arches, which proved perfect for Stacey’s wedding pictures. She’s even turned her garage into a gym!

Her spring, summer, autumn, winter and Christmas front door displays are also a sight to behold!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

The bedrooms

Stacey has done a lot of work to the interior of Pickle Cottage. And she’s shared her DIY tips every step of the way.

During a Q&A on Instagram, she took her followers on a tour of the upstairs of the cottage, giving fans the lowdown on the family’s bedrooms.

Showing off the huge upstairs landing with multiple Tudor-style doors, Stacey explained: “Right, that’s our bedroom, that’s the bathroom and that’s Rex’s room.”

She has previously revealed her eldest sons’ bedrooms are in a separate part of the cottage. “Over here there is a little spare room that’s filled with the boys clothes. I don’t know what we’ll do it in here. Maybe a crafty space?” she suggested.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

“Next door is another spare bedroom so if we are ever lucky enough to have any more Pickles then maybe this will be Pickle number four’s bedroom,” gushed Stacey ahead of her pregnancy with Belle. “If that ever happens…”

Stacey has also showed off her gorgeous dressing room. It’s complete with white fitted wardrobes and a white dressing table where she makes herself look picture-perfect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon’s pink baby room

In 2021, she transformed the nursery for her little girl Rose – and it did not disappoint.

Adorned with pink painted walls, pink stuffed animals and pink flowers, the adorable room is a little girl’s dream. Adding some contrast, Stacey opted for a white rug, white crib and white dressing table.

But the star of the show is the incredible pink flower wall that Stacey handcrafted herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Joe’s man cave

No house is complete without a man cave, right? Well, to celebrate her beau Joe’s 40th birthday in 2022, Stacey made him his very own man cave.

What was once their Cluedo room has been transformed into a jaw-dropping space – with blue-grey walls, a huge corner sofa and, of course, a pool table.

There’s even memorabilia from Joe’s career scattered around including an Albert Square sign from his EastEnders acting days. As well as the MasterChef logo!

As well as that, Stacey also had a gorgeous kitchen that she often streams her Instagram Lives from. She also has an entire room to do the family’s washing in. And don’t even get us started on how impeccably tidy her kitchen cupboards are!

Read more: Sort Your Life Out family defended as they’re trolled for seeking help from Stacey Solomon: ‘Help people that need it’

Catch Stacey Solomon on Sort Your Life Out tonight (February 20) at 9pm on BBC One.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.