Coronation Street fans predict Maria and Kit affair as ‘missing’ Gary is found

Coronation Street fans predict Maria Connor and Kit Green will have an affair as Gary awakes from a coma at the hospital.

Maria’s currently searching for her missing husband Gary, and she wants Kit Green’s help.

But, as Gary awakes in hospital, will Maria cheat on him with the Weatherfield detective?

Maria’s desperate to find Gary (Credit: ITV)

Maria’s search for missing Gary in Coronation Street

For a couple of weeks now, Maria’s sensed that something hasn’t been quite right.

With Gary only leaving to stay at Anna’s for a few days, Maria called Anna and asked where Gary was.

Anna told her he’d left days ago and had the intention of returning home. Maria then headed to the police station last night (Thursday, July 10), and reported Gary missing.

Lisa Swain wasn’t much help, but Kit promised to investigate to see whether Gary could be an unidentified coma patient.

While he then told her that he wasn’t, Maria then continued to worry when she realised Gary hadn’t made any transactions since the night of Aadi Alahan‘s party.

But, when Lou Michaelis visited Gary at the hospital and used his bank card as a local corner shop, Kit and Maria both continued to look into things.

Will Maria play away? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Kit and Maria affair

With Maria soon set to track down Gary at the hospital, a new fan theory predicts that she’ll actually end up cheating on him with Kit.

Kit’s already been involved in an affair, briefly stealing Shona Platt away from husband David last year, but could he now turn Maria’s head too?

Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote: “Does anybody think Maria will end up in bed with Kit?”

Another Coronation Street fan replied: “I mean, she’s got form getting with Sarah’s fellas (ahem Gary) so wouldn’t surprise me, although Kit would be stupid to go down that road again bedding two friends.”

A third person commented: “Please, I hope. I just wanna see that idiot Sarah be cheated on.”

Read more: 7 people in danger as violent Mick causes chaos on Coronation Street after prison break

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!