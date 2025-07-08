7 people in danger as violent Mick causes chaos on Coronation Street after prison break

Mick Michaelis is about to cause havoc on Coronation Street as he escapes from prison, putting people in danger.

Next week, he’ll break out of prison in a bid to go on the run with his kids.

But, will he take down the people who get in his way? Here’s who could be in major danger…

Kit confronts Mick (Credit: ITV)

1. Kit

When Mick Michaelis heads over to the factory to track down Sally and Joanie, Kit follows him.

Kit then enters Underworld and confronts Mick, soon finding himself in hospital and needing life-threatening surgery…

As Bernie and Gemma gather by his hospital bedside, can Kit pull through?

2. Daniel

Daniel’s one unlucky guy as his job interview at Weathy High just so happens to be on the day when Mick breaks out of prison and enters the school looking for his daughter, Joanie.

With Joanie having a taster day at the school, Sally comes to collect her and takes her back to the Street. But, Mick takes his anger out on Daniel and locks him in a classroom.

3. Mrs Crawshaw

Mrs Crawshaw is also in a similar boat as she tries to get Mick to leave. She also finds herself locked in a classroom with Daniel Osbourne, but will Mick hurt them both too?

The kids hide away scared (Credit: ITV)

4. Kids at Weathy High

When Mick enters the school, he’s looking for Joanie. But, he’s not afraid to make a scene in a bid to be reunited with his daughter.

Lily ends up hiding away in a classroom, leaving poor Sam Blakeman to fend for himself. But, will any of the kids get hurt?

5. Sally in danger from Mick in Coronation Street

Brody rings Mick up on his prison burner phone and informs him of where Sally is taking Joanie.

Sally takes Joanie to her school taster day before heading over to Underworld to give her a tour of the place.

But, Mick will do anything to grab his daughter off Sally…

6. Tim

Sally Metcalfe and Tim aren’t Mick’s favourite people, with Mick fearing that they’re trying to take his kids off him.

Tim finds himself in the factory when Mick starts his rampage, looking for Joanie.

But, will he be injured?

Sarah’s in the factory when Mick comes (Credit: ITV)

7. Sarah

Sarah is also with Tim in the factory when Mick arrives. And, with all the drama that goes down, she’s also not out of the woods just yet…

