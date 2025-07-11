Viewers were divided after Dr Amir Khan was accused of making an “inappropriate” joke to host Christine Lampard on Lorraine today.

On Friday’s (July 11) show, Christine went live with Dr Amir while he was in Bradford. He appeared on the show to warn viewers about the first hosepipe ban of the year.

However, it was a playful joke that left those at home a little uneasy…

Christine’s face was plastered all over Dr Amir’s shorts (Credit: ITV)

Dr Amir Khan jokes with Christine Lampard

While talking from the Ilkley Pool and Lido in Bradford, Dr Amir said the location had been impacted by the ban that the Yorkshire council had put in place.

While expressing his upset over the ban, the segment took an unexpected turn when Dr Amir showed off his shorts, which had Christine’s face plastered all over them.

Bursting into laughter, Christine found the attire hilarious.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life to have you near my nether region,” Dr Amir remarked while Christine continued to giggle.

“That may have made my morning!” Christine said. “I hope they’re waterproof!” she added.

Christine and Dr Amir then discussed how the nation could keep cool during the extreme weather conditions. One of his suggestions included filling a hot water bottle with ice and putting it between your legs at night.

“I’m having a lot of fun in between my legs today, Christine,” he said while demonstrating in the same shorts. Christine looked horrified before continuing to laugh.

While Christine didn’t appear offended, viewers were a little unsure about Dr Amir’s jokes this morning…

Not all viewers were a fan of Dr Amir’s jokes (Credit: ITV)

‘Totally inappropriate’

“#Lorraine Amir inappropriate much with Christine! I can’t believe it of him! Especially after the whole Greg Wallace debacle,” one user wrote on X.

“Couldn’t believe what he was saying, totally inappropriate,” another person shared.

“#Lorraine well that innuendo was very embarrassing,” a third remarked.

However, some came to Dr Amir’s defense. Despite never confirming his sexuality, one user said: “He’s gay, so it’s ok.”

Viewers were also happy to see Christine on the show in good spirits. “Thank the lord Christine is back, the show has improved 100%,” another insisted.

Read more: Christine Lampard halts Lorraine as Dr Hilary Jones shares birth of grandchild

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.