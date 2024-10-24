Christine Lampard congratulated Dr Hilary Jones on Lorraine today following the birth of his grandchild.

Dr Hilary, 71, has announced he’s become a grandfather again.

The doctor took the time to praise the NHS and thank them for the “perfect” delivery of his grandchild.

Dr Hilary has become a grandfather again! (Credit: ITV)

Christine Lampard on Lorraine

Hilary was on the show to discuss some health issues alongside fellow doctor, Amir Khan.

However, towards the end of the segment, Christine halted the medical chat for an announcement.

People talk about the NHS being broken, but this was a moment of fantastic, five-star, wonderful experience.

She said: “Hilary, firstly, congratulations, grandad again!”

Hilary replied: “I know! I just wanted to say here’s a picture of my daughter’s baby being born by caesarean section.

Dr Hilary praised the hospital staff who delivered his grandchild (Credit: ITV)

“People talk about the NHS being broken, but this was a moment of fantastic, five-star, wonderful experience at Kingston Maternity Hospital.”

He continued: “Baby born by elective caesarean section, too young female obstetrician surgeons, lovely atmosphere in the room, everything went perfectly, couldn’t recommend them highly enough.

“Where the NHS works well, fabulous, thank you Kingston!”

Christine then gushed: “Congratulations!”

Lorraine’s daughter Rosie welcomed daughter Billie recently (Credit: ITV)

It comes weeks after Lorraine host Lorraine Kelly became a grandmother herself.

Her daughter Rosie welcomed a little girl called Billie with her fiancé Steve.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly’s daughter Rosie cruelly trolled as she makes TV debut with baby daughter

Lorraine, 64, gushed on Instagram in September: “I have been BURSTING to share this wonderful news with you! Baby Billie is an angel and I’m so proud.”

Are you a grandparent? You can share your congratulations to Dr Hilary and Lorraine over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.