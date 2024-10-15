Lorraine Kelly’s daughter Rosie cruelly trolled as she makes TV debut with baby daughter

The daughter of Lorraine Kelly, Rosie, made her TV debut today with her baby daughter – but her appearance received a mixed reaction.

Lorraine is a proud mum to Rosie, who welcomed her first baby, Billie in August.

And this week, Rosie made a guest appearance on her mum’s ITV show – but rude trolls were quick to slam the new mum.

Lorraine was joined by her daughter and granddaughter (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly daughter on ITV show

On Tuesday (October 15) Rosie appeared on her mum’s show, Lorraine, with baby Billie. Grandma Lorraine was left swooning over the bundle of joy.

The pair were joined by Dr Hilary Jones to candidly speak about anxiety after giving birth. Rosie said: “I didn’t really know about postpartum anxiety. I think a lot of people say your hormones are mental and you have all these feelings.”

She continued: “I was very prepared to feel like, ‘I’m not good enough, I’m doing well enough,’ but I wasn’t prepared for not feeling safe as I thought, ‘That’s not normal.'”

However, Dr Hilary assured her that it is “normal” as “15 percent of women postnatally will feel anxious and worried about everything”.

Rosie welcomed the bundle of joy earlier this year (Credit ITV)

Lorraine viewers react to Rosie

However, fans at home were not too impressed by Lorraine Kelly‘s daughter Rosie’s stint on her mum’s show. Sharing their thoughts online, one person said on X: “What is the point of this segment… to give Rosie a platform? Feels intrusive.”

A second penned: “NEPOTISM.”

Echoing their thoughts, another person wrote: “Nepotism at its best.”

Viewers shared their thoughts on X (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly’s daughter praised by fans

But other viewers were quick to defend Rosie and send their support to the new mum. One person said: “Feel sorry for Rosie, as a new mum you just feel so overwhelmed at moments like that I’d hate to be on live TV.”

“Lorraine acting like a typical Scottish Granny. Wishing her the best,” they added.

Another viewer wrote: “Lorraine, Rosie is your double. What a lovely family. Grandchildren are almost even more special.”

A third gushed: “Awwww congratulations Lorraine, Billie is gorgeous. Rosie is a dead ringer of you.”

