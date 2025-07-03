James Martin fans concerned as he announces show exit due to ‘circumstances beyond his control’

James Martin fans have shared their concerns after the TV chef revealed the news that he’s had to drop out of an event.

The presenter, 52, was due to appear at the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival. The event is taking place from July 18-20 at Aireville Park in Skipton.

However, fans hoping to see James will be disappointed to learn he is no longer taking part.

The TV star issued a sad statement (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

James Martin withdraws from event

On Wednesday (July 2), James took to social media to reveal he’s had to withdraw from the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival at short notice.

Circumstances outside of my control.

“I’m so sorry but unfortunately, due to circumstances outside of my control, I will no longer be appearing at The Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival,” he said.

“Please contact the organisers if you have any questions,” he signed off his cryptic post. However, he failed elaborate on said “circumstances”.

Fans react to James Martin’s news

It didn’t take long for James’ fans to share their concerns following his show exit.

In the comments section of his Facebook post, one person wrote: “Ahh that’s sad James hope you are okay – just rest luv.”

Someone else added: “Please spend time looking after yourself and your family, make the most of precious time and relax if you can.”

A third chimed in: “Hope all okay James.”

Echoing their thoughts, another fan said: “As long as you are okay, that’s all that matters.”

Fans shared their concerns (Credit: ITV)

James’ cancer battle

While James hasn’t shared the reason for his exit from the festival, it comes amid his ongoing journey with facial cancer.

James was diagnosed in 2018. However, fans were not informed of this until 2023 when he announced it. Shortly after, and during an interview on Lorraine, James revealed he was recovering well. Although he did admit his stitches were “falling out of his body” after an op.

Fast forward to November 2024, and James issued another update – while reflecting on “going through hell”.

