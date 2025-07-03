Coronation Street fan theory predicts Theo Silverton will be soap’s next killer

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted that Theo Silverton will become the ITV soap’s latest killer character.

Theo’s already sparked concerns that he could turn abusive towards Todd Grimshaw.

And, now fans are worrying that his dangerous side could cause him to kill someone.

Theo’s got a mean streak (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Theo Silverton’s dark side

In a relationship with Todd Grimshaw, Theo’s been struggling to come to terms with his identity. And, keeping the peace between Todd and his daughter Millie.

Theo’s bitter words and signs of a potentially violent nature, as well as blowing hot and cold, have caused concerns for some fans.

When Todd changed Theo’s phone settings to airplane mode the other week, Theo made sure to lash out at him and make some hurtful comments.

And, only recently, Theo caught personal trainer and former Weathy County player James try to kiss Todd.

While Todd pulled back, Theo then had words with James and warned him to stay away from his boyfriend.

But, how far could Theo go to keep the man he loves by his side?

Could Theo kill? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts killer Theo twist

Spotting these worrying signs in Theo’s behaviour, Coronation Street fans are fearing that Theo could actually kill someone.

The latest Corrie killer on the Street is Mick Michaelis who killed PC Craig Tinker just the other month. But, could Theo soon take over the title?

One fan on X shared: “Caught up on Corrie now too! It seems like they are going down the narcissist/abuser route with Theo. Also saw a theory that he could be the next Corrie killer!”

Another said: “I reckon Theo will be the next killer on’t Street.”

A third also added: “Theo is going to be the next serial killer methinks.”

But, who could be in trouble? James?

