Former Strictly star John Whaite has left his fans swooning after sharing a video of his trip to a “nudist beach”.

The former presenter appeared on the 2021 series of the glitzy BBC One show. Partnered with Johannes Radebe, the pair made it all the way to the final.

Since then, John has quit his TV career and earlier this year, launched an X-rated page on content subscription service OnlyFans.

And this week, he gave fans a peek inside his sun-soaked trip away that included a ‘week at nudist beach’.

The chef has sent his followers wild (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly star John Whaite ‘spends week at nudist beach’

This week, Strictly star John took to his Instagram and uploaded a tongue-in-cheek video of himself out and about on his holiday.

The Bake Off winner could be seen looking around and noticing penis-shaped items including hanging ornaments and sweets.

The video was accompanied by the text: “POV: you spent a week at a nudist beach.”

In the caption, John wrote: “Everything reminds me of him. And him, and him, and him, and him.”

What’s more, a few days prior, John shared a video of himself wearing nothing but a printed thong, walking onto a lush beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny Boy (@whaitelifter)

John sparks frenzy in teeny thong

In the clip, John showed off his tanned buff body as he made his way down to the crystal blue sea for a dip.

“Down to the beach to watch the buoys,” he captioned the post.

Rushing to the comments section, fans went wild and dished out the compliments.

One person said: “Wow, just wow!” Another smitten follower wrote: “Omg I’ve died and gone to heaven.”

A third said: “Looking good, cheeky in every way!” Someone else chimed in: “Thirst trap and I’m here for it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny Boy (@whaitelifter)

John on signing up for OnlyFans

John rejoined the racy site, OnlyFans earlier this year, and was quick to defend his decision.

“I for one don’t want to live my life stuck in a steadfast template that restricts my next move,” he said in an Instagram post.

John added: “Secondly, I enjoy performance. I enjoy being a show off. I enjoy building my body and celebrating the results. That’s not for everyone, and that’s ok – if you don’t like meat just walk on by the butcher’s shop.”

He also claimed: “I quit the TV industry 18 months ago and haven’t looked back.

“I had an incredible 12-year-long career and achieved some extraordinary milestones that I’ll proudly take with me to the grave.

“I loved it (mostly) while it lasted, and made some wonderful friendships which I’ll cherish, but that river, for me, had run dry. It didn’t set me alight anymore.”

Read more: Strictly star reveals she’s quitting life in the UK to live in Dubai with her boyfriend