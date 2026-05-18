‘Drunken’ brawl that sparked ‘chaos’ at Venezuela Fury’s wedding reception revealed as reason behind guest’s arrest emerges

Venezuela Fury’s wedding reception took a dramatic turn at the weekend following reports of a brawl that broke out.

The 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris got married to her new hubby, Noah, 18, in a ceremony on the Isle of Man.

Around 120 guests were in attendance, and for the ceremony. Venezuela wore a self-designed wedding dress with a 50ft length fishtail and also white Crocs under her dress.

However, during the reception, a man ended up getting arrested after a brawl broke out that saw “pushing and shoving and a lot of shouting” take place.

She tied the knot over the weekend (Credit:SplashNews.com)

‘Chaos’ at Venezuela Fury’s wedding

As MailOnline reports, a brawl broke out during Venezuela and Noah’s wedding reception. It took place at the Comis Hotel near Douglas on the Isle of Man late on Saturday (May 16).

Peter Andre had just ended his set when officers were reportedly called to the venue by hotel staff, after tipsy partygoers started arguing among themselves.

An unidentified man in his twenties was later held after four police cars arrived at the venue. Photos obtained by the publication show the man being taken to a van, minutes after the newly-married couple had taken to the dance floor.

The publication claims the man was arrested following an allegation of disorderly behaviour. Police have the power to arrest anyone who is behaving disorderly to the annoyance of others on licensed premises. This is under the Isle of Man 2021 Licensing Act.

A man was arrested at their wedding reception (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The police were called to reception

Speaking to the publication, a source alleged: “It was chaos. There was so much drinking and a lot of it was kids underage. Then the arguing and the fighting started.

“It was nothing serious, just a bit of pushing and shoving and a lot of shouting but staff didn’t want to take any chances and so the police were called.

“Four cars turned up but they only took away one man. I think they arrived in numbers just to be on the safe side.”

Meanwhile in a statement to the Daily Mail, police said: “The Isle of Man Constabulary can confirm that Officers were called to attend The Comis Hotel, Santon on the evening of Saturday 16th May 2026.

“A man was arrested and subsequently cautioned with a licensing offence. We are unable to comment further at this time regarding the identity of the individual involved or the circumstances surrounding the arrest.”

ED! contacted Venezuela’s reps for comment.

Read more: Inside Venezuela Fury’s new static caravan home as she moves out of Tyson’s £8m mansion

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