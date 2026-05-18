Lee Andrews’ mum U-turns on daughter-in-law Katie Price as she accuses her of ‘exploiting’ her ‘missing’ son

Amid reports Katie Price’s new husband Lee Andrews is ‘missing’, his mum Trisha has spoken out. She’s blasted her famous daughter-in-law, accusing her of “exploiting” her son.

Over the weekend, the circus surrounding Lee’s trip to the UK intensified as Katie revealed she’d lied about her new husband taking a social media break. Instead, she claimed that she hadn’t heard from him in days. And the last time she had heard from him he appeared to have been detained. As a result, she went on to share her concerns that he may have been ‘kidnapped’.

Now his mum has spoken out as a result of backlash on her social media over her son’s whereabouts.

Lee Andrews hasn’t been in contact with Katie Price in days, she’s claimed (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

Lee Andrews’ mum in Katie Price U-turn

Back in January, as news broke that Lee and Katie had tied the knot, Trisha broke her silence to reveal what she thought of the rushed nuptials.

Trisha – who works as a psychic medium – told The Mirror: “He did tell me that the wedding was happening. He spoke to me and if he is happy, I am happy – he’s my son, and that’s all that matters.”

Speaking about Katie, she then added: “Of course, I know who Katie is. I’ve always been very neutral about her. Everyone deserves a chance, so you should never judge anyone in life.”

However, commenting on social media, Trisha has now accused the model and mum of five of “exploiting” her son.

The model has now been slammed by her mother-in-law (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s Katie exploiting him’

It’s been claimed that Lee’s family have now contacted the British Embassy in Dubai over his whereabouts. They are said to have filed a missing persons report amid Katie’s concerns he’s been ‘kidnapped’.

And, after Trisha promoted her upcoming clairvoyance show on Facebook, the comments came thick and fast.

One said: “Surprised you’re not more worried that your son seems to have been kidnapped.”

Cryptically, Trisha replied and said: “Don’t be a hypocrite and believe all the media.”

Lee Andrews’ mum Trisha has hit out at Katie (Credit: Facebook)

Another then commented: “I think everyone needs to leave her alone. She’s not responsible for Price’s drama queen antics.”

Appearing to U-turn on her January comments about her daughter-in-law, Trisha turned on Katie. She said: “Thank you. It’s Katie exploiting [Lee]. And I get all the backlash.”

Read more: Full timeline of Lee Andrews’ ‘disappearance’ – from missing GMB to Katie’s last call

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