ITV star Alysia Vasey admits she was left with ‘five bin liners of clothes’ amid marriage split

ITV star Alysia Vasey has claimed that she was left with just five bin liners of clothes when her marriage ended.

The Yorkshire Forager, 54, shared the difficult update on social media after announcing that her marriage was over. Alysia said the relationship had ended before Christmas.

Thanking followers for the kindness she has received, the James Martin’s Saturday Morning star said: “I was left with five bin liners of clothes before Christmas… It’s hard. So just reach out to everybody else because I’m not the only one going through it… There’s just been massive support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Yorkshire Forager Alysia Vasey (@the_yorkshire_forager)

ITV star Alysia Vasey shares update after marriage split

In the caption accompanying her post, Alysia described being left with five bin liners of clothing a week before Christmas. She said she had recently spent money on coal, two replacement log burners, a cooker, a fridge and preparations for the festive period.

She also sent a message to others facing upheaval, including people sleeping on sofas or struggling to make sense of sudden changes in their lives.

Alysia said she was trying to move forward in small steps and thanked those who had contacted her. Her latest message follows an emotional Instagram video in which she explained why she was no longer wearing her wedding ring.

She told her followers: “So this is a hard one. I feel like coming clean because there’s no point wearing a wedding ring when your marriage is over.”

Alysia claimed she had lost her money and possessions during the relationship. She described the previous eight or nine months as a major struggle. She admitted that she felt embarrassed about what had happened.

The TV personality, whose husband’s full name has not been made public, said she was still coming to terms with the situation. In her written message, she expressed hope that she would eventually find the peace and love she feels she deserves.

Alysia Vasey on James Martin’s Saturday Morning (Credit: ITV)

When did Alysia Vasey get married?

Alysia revealed on James Martin’s programme in early 2025 that she had recently got married.

Away from her personal life, Alysia is known for turning her knowledge of wild food into a successful career. She left her work as a teaching assistant to become a full-time forager and supplies ingredients to Michelin-starred restaurants.

She has also appeared on Countryfile and has spoken about learning to identify edible plants, mushrooms, nuts and berries during childhood walks with her grandfather.

For now, Alysia’s focus is on rebuilding. While acknowledging how hard recent months have been, she told followers that their support had helped her as she took steps towards a new chapter.

Read more: James Martin’s Saturday Morning star Alysia Vasey divorcing husband less than 12 months after getting married: ‘He took me for a ride’

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