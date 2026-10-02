Si King has described the unpredictability of grief while processing the death of his best friend Dave Myers.

Speaking to The Times, the Hairy Bikers star said the loss still brings a shifting mix of emotions. His candid update reveals how he has approached life and work without his long-time partner.

Si, 59, explained that bereavement has no fixed pattern and can change without warning.

“Grief’s a funny thing because it’s as individual as those who are feeling it,” he said.

He described days filled with pain, confusion, anger and a feeling of abandonment. Those emotions can emerge unexpectedly after losing someone so important.

“It’s painful and it is a constant surprise,” Si added.

He stressed that each person’s experience depends on their character and connection to the person they lost.

Si opened up in a new interview about friend Dave (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Si King admits he keeps working through grief

Si also admitted that he has thrown himself into work since Dave’s death. However, the presenter acknowledged that his current pace may be difficult to maintain.

“I continue to work probably too hard, but I kind of don’t know what else to do,” he said.

The presenter said he was doing all right, although the experience remained challenging. He linked his busy schedule directly to not knowing what else to do.

That candour follows other public reflections about returning to television without Dave. On BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, Si recalled withdrawing from work during the first year.

When filming resumed, he felt guilty about continuing without Dave beside him. He also described the return as strange, especially while delivering pieces to camera alone.

Si subsequently returned to television with Channel 4’s Top of the Stops. His new work marked a solo chapter following decades beside Dave.

Si and Dave first met in 1995 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dave Myers and Si King’s decades-long friendship

The pair first met on the set of a television drama in 1995. They later formed the Hairy Bikers in 2004, combining cooking adventures with their love of motorcycling.

Across their career, Si and Dave presented more than 30 television series and specials. They also co-wrote 27 cookbooks during their hugely successful partnership.

Dave died aged 66 in February 2024 following a two-year cancer battle. His wife Liliana and Si were both with him when he died.

Their final series, The Hairy Bikers Go West, was being broadcast at the time. It became the pair’s last televised journey together after a 20-year screen partnership.

Dave and Si had been friends for almost three decades. Their bond stretched far beyond the programmes and books they created together.

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