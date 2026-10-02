Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly looking to build a business profile capable of rivalling the fame of his parents.

Closer claims his billionaire father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, is offering guidance to Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola.

The alleged strategy could see the couple pursue major brands and market themselves as an American power couple.

It also raises a bold question: Could Brooklyn eventually become more famous than David and Victoria Beckham?

Reports insist Brooklyn and Nicola could become more successful than David and Victoria (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham’s reported power-couple plan

A source told the magazine that Nelson sees serious commercial potential in the pair.

“Nelson is telling Brooklyn and Nicola they could be America’s next huge power couple,” the source claimed.

Their reported approach would involve carefully selected products, campaigns and established brand partnerships. No particular company or campaign was named.

Brooklyn, 27, and Nicola, 31, married in 2022. Closer claims Nelson has encouraged them to create an identity separate from Brooklyn’s parents.

“Brooklyn’s family is now the Peltzs. He trusts Nelson and feels he has his best interests at heart,” they continued.

The source also suggested they could position themselves alongside major celebrity business families, including the Kardashians. That remains an insider’s prediction, rather than a confirmed plan from the couple.

Brooklyn has previously tried several career paths, including cooking, photography and modelling. The newest claim suggests business partnerships may now become a stronger focus.

Victoria and David are reportedly worried (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Victoria and David Beckham reportedly concerned

The prospect has reportedly caused concern for David and Victoria.

The source claimed: “News that Brooklyn is being guided by Nelson is a huge worry for Victoria – she’s heartbroken.”

The insider said his parents still wanted Brooklyn to succeed independently. Their alleged fear concerns how a new Beckham-Peltz brand could affect the existing family dynamic.

According to Closer, the parents are unhappy about Nelson’s reported influence. That emotional claim comes solely from the magazine’s source.

Neither David nor Victoria was quoted directly about the alleged advice. Nelson was not quoted on the record by Closer either.

The magazine estimated David and Victoria’s combined fortune at £1.185 billion. It linked their wealth to Victoria’s fashion and beauty businesses, plus David’s football interests and other ventures.

Nelson’s fortune was put at about £1.2 billion. Those figures explain the scale of the comparison, but wealth alone does not determine fame.

ED! has contacted Brooklyn’s reps for comment.

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