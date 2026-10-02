New Strictly host Johannes Radebe admits he ‘cried’ during rehearsals as he explains why

Johannes Radebe has admitted he was left in tears during Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals amid his new role.

Speaking on It Takes Two on Thursday, Johannes opened up about the emotional experience of watching the couples prepare, saying it brought back memories of his own time competing on the show.

His comments come after mixed reactions to Strictly’s new hosting team, featuring Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes.

Some viewers have questioned the new three-presenter format.

Johannes, Emma and Josh appeared on Strictly: It Takes Two on Thursday night (Credit: BBC)

Johannes Radebe opens up about his Strictly tears

Asked by It Takes Two host Ellie Taylor whether returning without dancing himself felt strange, Johannes gave a very honest response.

He said: “It was. I did cry, didn’t I? In rehearsals.”

It seems the sight of the dancers arriving in their costumes was enough to bring back the feeling of competing. Johannes explained that he knew exactly what went into each routine and what the dancers had been through over the previous two weeks.

The experience also reminded him just how much he missed preparing for a performance alongside a celebrity partner.

He admitted: “I was just like, oh… I miss that, but I’ve got partners with me. So it’s fine.”

Johannes joined Strictly’s professional line-up in 2018 and went on to dance with stars including Catherine Tyldesley and Caroline Quentin. This time around, he is taking his place alongside Emma and Josh rather than being paired with a celebrity.

Even with the nostalgia, Johannes said he was enjoying what he had seen so far. After watching the opening performances, he revealed “there are so many surprises” and said some routines had caught him off guard.

His verdict was certainly positive: “We are in for a real treat this year.”

Meanwhile, Josh is already dreading this weekend’s first elimination. Speaking about the moment one contestant will leave the competition, he said: “I feel really bad. I feel terrible already. Do you know what, I think I’m just going to do the Saturday show this week, and leave the other two to do the Sunday.”

Johannes admitted he cried during Strictly rehearsals (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing’s new hosts face viewer criticism

The new presenting trio have already faced plenty of scrutiny following their first live show, with the pressure of replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman clear to see.

Emma described the live debut as a “baptism of fire” during the same It Takes Two appearance.

Viewers have also been discussing how the three presenters should divide their duties. One viewer suggested Emma should lead downstairs on her own, while Josh could take charge of the lighter conversations upstairs.

Viewer complaints about Johannes Radebe’s timing also centred on him speaking while contestants made their way up the stairs. Another fan suggested rotating or alternating the roles each week as the presenters settle into their new routine.

Read more: Richard Osman calls for change on Strictly as he criticises Johannes Radebe’s role

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 3 from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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