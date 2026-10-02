Meghan Markle’s $148 advent calendar sparks backlash

Meghan Markle’s new As Ever advent calendar has received some criticism over its price.

The backlash followed Thursday’s launch of the limited-edition product, created with chocolatier Compartés.

Social media users quickly focused on the $148 price, roughly £112 in Britain. One X user wrote: “It’s £112 for 24 chocolates! That’s over £4.50 per chocolate.”

Another asked: “$148 for 24 mid chocolates!”

A third added: “Nobody is going to buy 24 little pieces of chocolate for $148. NOBODY.”

Meanwhile, others have gushed over the news. One person said of the timing of the calendar: “Never too early for little joys.”

Another commented: “Huge congratulations to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, on her collaboration with Compartés to create this limited-edition Advent Calendar! It’s amazing to see her creating, thriving, and bringing a little more of her magic into the world.”

Meghan has released an advent calendar (Credit: Shutterstock)

Meghan Markle’s As Ever advent calendar costs $148

As Ever has listed the limited-edition calendar for pre-order in the United States. The box contains 24 handcrafted chocolates.

Its keepsake design carries an illustration inspired by Meghan’s Montecito home and garden, the website says. The personal theme continues inside the box.

The brand says its flavours take cues from California produce and several As Ever signature fruit spreads. Strawberry, raspberry, blackberry and orange marmalade all appear in the assortment.

One piece is topped with Meghan’s flower sprinkles. The collection also includes a rich dark chocolate ganache truffle from Compartes.

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Each chocolate carries its countdown number in Meghan’s handwriting, finished with edible gold lustre. The packaging connects the festive product directly with her Californian home.

However, customers in Britain cannot currently order it for UK delivery. As Ever’s range only ships within the US.

That range also includes jam, wine and flower sprinkles. The shipping restriction creates a notable contrast following the family’s recent relocation.

Prince Harry and Meghan moved back to the UK in August (Credit: Shutterstock/ SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle’s launch follows her UK relocation

The release arrived just over a month after Meghan and Prince Harry relocated to Britain with their children.

Meghan promoted the collaboration through an Instagram clip with Compartes chief executive Jonathan Grahm. She captioned the footage: “Christmas planning in June.”

The video showed the pair riding in a golf buggy beside a path lined with vine-covered fences. It also included colour sketches of the house.

Their Labrador, Pula, appeared carrying a soft toy shaped like an As Ever jam pot. A separate promotional image showed Meghan opening one of the numbered doors.

She was pictured smiling on a window seat inside a neutrally decorated room. The calendar is currently available for pre-order.

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