Celebrity Traitors’ Richard E Grant and Maya Jama slammed for ‘big mistake’ by Traitors winner

Traitors winner Stephen Libby has delivered a damning verdict on Richard E Grant and Maya Jama’s decision in last night’s Celebrity Traitors.

The pair were ordered by Claudia Winkleman to summon two Faithfuls to the chapel under the cover of darkness.

Those two celebrities would then have to plead their case to Richard and Maya in a bid to become their third Traitor.

Traitors 2026 winner Stephen Libby has accused Celebrity Traitors’ Maya and Richard of a ‘big mistake’ (Credit: BBC)

There was a brutal catch. The celebrity they rejected would become the first murder victim of the series.

Richard and Maya settled on journalist Amol Rajan and actor James Acaster.

However, viewers were left hanging when the credits rolled before they discovered which one had been recruited and which had been murdered.

Now Stephen, who won this year’s series of The Traitors alongside Rachel Duffy, has given his verdict.

And he thinks Richard and Maya have made a serious error.

Stephen Libby slams Celebrity Traitors’ Richard and Maya for ‘big mistake’

Stephen appeared with Rachel on the first episode of The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked last night.

Host Ed Gamble wasted no time asking the pair what they made of Richard and Maya’s first big decision.

Stephen’s response was blunt.

“I wouldn’t have chosen either of them. I think they’ve made a big mistake.

“I think both of them, whoever is murdered, points straight to Richard. It does.”

Richard and Maya chose Amol Rajan and James Acaster to go to the chapel (Credit: BBC)

Stephen believes Richard and Maya overlooked a much more obvious choice in EastEnders star Ross Kemp, whose paranoia has already been on full display.

Ross accused Bella Ramsey of trying to murder him in plain sight after she placed a hat on his head.

He then turned his suspicions towards Little Mix star Leigh Anne Pinnock after she rubbed his shoulder.

Richard is currently the only Traitor under suspicion, after announcing that he was a Traitor just five minutes after Claudia selected him.

Stephen thinks Ross could have provided the perfect distraction.

“Ross was accusing everyone under the sun,” Stephen said. “If someone sniffed, he was like, ‘Did you just murder me by sniffing in my direction?’

“If you murdered Ross, then I think it would be the best way to get the heat off Richard. They would think, ‘Oh, was it Leigh-Anne trying to save herself, could it be Bella trying to save themself?’

“It would get people going in all directions.”

Celebrity Traitors series 1 star Cat Burns also think the pair have messed up (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors’ Cat Burns issues warning to Maya Jama

Stephen was not the only former Traitor to question Richard and Maya’s strategy.

Celebrity Traitors series 1 star Cat Burns was “100 percent” in agreement when she appeared on last night’s Uncloaked.

Cat was also a Traitor during her series and believes Maya could be thinking too narrowly about protecting Richard.

She said: “I think Maya is being really sweet in wanting to help and look after Richard and save him. But I think she is thinking one day ahead rather than a bigger picture and bigger plan.

“I would have thought, ‘Let me pick somebody who I’m happy to murder and let me pick somebody that I would want to join us’.”

Cat revealed she would have chosen comedian Romesh Ranganathan to join the Traitor team.

“And then get rid of someone who hasn’t been saying anything about Richard. And see how it works out.

“Richard, bless his heart, isn’t going to last long. He’s just having fun. Maya should have thought a few steps ahead.”

So, have Stephen and Cat spotted a major flaw in Richard and Maya’s strategy?

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 2, 2026.

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