Amol Rajan has emerged as a leading fan prediction for Celebrity Traitors’ first in-game murder.

Viewers studying the Celebrity Traitors episode one cliffhanger believe tiny visual details pointed towards the journalist and presenter. On X, fans focused on eyelines, a candle flicker and the direction of the coffin slam.

However, the programme has not confirmed their theory.

Who will be the first Celebrity Traitors murder? (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors episode one ends on a cliffhanger

Episode one saw an unusual opening setup for series two. Host Claudia Winkleman selected Maya and Richard as the first two Traitors early in the episode.

Instead of choosing a third player immediately, she later handed them a brutal decision. They had to pick one Faithful to join them and they had to murder another.

Towards the end of episode one, the Traitors summoned Amol and James Acaster to the chapel. Both had to explain why they should remain in the game.

One would be recruited as the third Traitor. The other would become the series’ first murder.

Traitors Maya and Richard whispered their decision to Claudia. Claudia then slowly closed one lid, but the episode ended before identifying the person beneath it.

That left fans examining every movement, reflection and sound for an answer.

James Acaster and Amol Rajan climbed into coffins on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Why viewers think Amol Rajan was first Celebrity Traitors murder

Several thought Maya and Richard looked towards their right as the coffin closed. They claimed that was Amol’s position inside the chapel.

Others tracked a candle flicker on Maya’s side. They believed it suggested James’ coffin remained open.

Some people wrote: “Who’s been murdered?? James. Amol. I think it was Amol as Maya blinked slightly looking at the right as the coffin lid shut. I could be completely wrong but I think it’s Amol. #CelebrityTraitors.”

Another person said: “The candle next to the coffin Amol was in moved a lot when the coffin slammed shut, indicating it was him that was murdered.”

Someone else added: “We see where they are standing and who is in which coffin. The coffin slams. One side of screen shows props shaking and candle flame flickering in a way that implies Amol’s coffin lid has been slammed. It seemed really obvious and was odd camera angle to choose. Could be trickery.”

James Acaster is starring on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Richard E Grant’s slip draws Linda Rands comparisons

Fans had already been scrutinising Richard before the coffin mystery began.

After Claudia used the Traitors label, Richard nodded in response.

Richard then created an even bigger commotion in the castle bar. When Joe Lycett asked about his allegiance, Richard cheerfully declared he was a Traitor.

Read more: Ross Kemp given ‘new title’ on Celebrity Traitors amid his behaviour in episode one

Several contestants treated the admission as a joke or bluff. His startling honesty only increased viewer attention around his behaviour.

Maya also attracted comments following Claudia’s selection. Some fans called the choice obvious, while another predicted she would receive most of the camera time.

When Celebrity Traitors will reveal the first murder

The answer is due in the next episode. Celebrity Traitors continues on Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

As things stand, Amol’s apparent elimination remains only a viewer theory. James could still be murdered, leaving Amol to join Maya and Richard.

The next coffin reveal will finally settle it.

Celebrity Traitors continues on Friday October 2 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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