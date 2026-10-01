James Acaster is among the 21 famous faces taking part in The Celebrity Traitors 2026, but what do we know about him?
Tonight, the comedian will arrive at Ardross Castle in Scotland for the ultimate game of betrayal, deception and murder.
There is just one rather large problem for James. He apparently cannot lie for toffee.
So, how will James cope inside the castle? And why does he think lying is not exactly his strong point?
Who is James Acaster on The Celebrity Traitors 2026?
James is a stand up comedian, actor and podcaster who was born in Kettering, Northamptonshire, in 1985. He is now 41 years old.
He became a familiar face on television through appearances on Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You? and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.
James is also well known for his hugely popular Off Menu podcast.
That podcast gives him a rather interesting connection to The Celebrity Traitors.
James hosts Off Menu alongside Ed Gamble, who presents the Celebrity Traitors spin off show, Uncloaked.
However, James claims he kept his appearance on The Celebrity Traitors secret from Ed.
That is quite some achievement for someone who openly admits he is terrible at lying.
When asked about the biggest lie he has ever told, James replied: “If I tell you, I haven’t got away with it anymore. I’m not good at lying and I don’t make a habit of it.”
He then revealed: “Maybe the biggest lie I’ve ever got away with was telling Ed Gamble I’m not doing The Celebrity Traitors.”
Is James Acaster married? Does he have a girlfriend?
James is not married and generally keeps details of his private life away from the spotlight.
However, the comedian has been involved in several high profile relationships over the years.
James dated Crashing actress Louise Ford between 2011 and 2013.
The following year, he discovered through a Sunday newspaper that Louise had moved in with fellow comedian Rowan Atkinson.
James later turned the bizarre discovery into part of his stand up routine.
Speaking to audiences in 2019, he said: “I found out a year after we split up.
“I opened the newspaper, and there it was. No one else has ever been left for Mr Bean.”
Louise remains in a relationship with Rowan and the pair now have a daughter together.
James later began dating New Zealand comedian Rose Matafeo, but the pair split in 2017.
What is James Acaster’s Celebrity Traitors game plan?
James has already made his feelings clear about which role he wants inside the castle.
Before entering the game, he said he wanted to be a Faithful, which could be connected to his admission that he struggles to lie.
He has also revealed some of the tactics he plans to use to stay ahead of the other celebrities.
James completes the New York Times puzzles each morning to keep himself “mentally agile”.
He was also a Scout when he was younger, which he hopes will come in handy during the physical missions.
Then there is one particularly unusual rule James plans to follow while inside the castle.
He explained: “Absolutely no touching. Not letting anyone touch me, because I’m not getting murdered in plain sight.”
Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Rob Beckett hits out at BBC over his heavily-edited promo shot
- The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 2, 2026.
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