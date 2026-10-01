James Acaster is among the 21 famous faces taking part in The Celebrity Traitors 2026, but what do we know about him?

Tonight, the comedian will arrive at Ardross Castle in Scotland for the ultimate game of betrayal, deception and murder.

There is just one rather large problem for James. He apparently cannot lie for toffee.

James Acaster is a comedian, podcaster and actor (Credit: YouTube/ Channel 4)

So, how will James cope inside the castle? And why does he think lying is not exactly his strong point?

Who is James Acaster on The Celebrity Traitors 2026?

James is a stand up comedian, actor and podcaster who was born in Kettering, Northamptonshire, in 1985. He is now 41 years old.

He became a familiar face on television through appearances on Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You? and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

James is also well known for his hugely popular Off Menu podcast.

That podcast gives him a rather interesting connection to The Celebrity Traitors.

James hosts Off Menu alongside Ed Gamble, who presents the Celebrity Traitors spin off show, Uncloaked.

However, James claims he kept his appearance on The Celebrity Traitors secret from Ed.

That is quite some achievement for someone who openly admits he is terrible at lying.

When asked about the biggest lie he has ever told, James replied: “If I tell you, I haven’t got away with it anymore. I’m not good at lying and I don’t make a habit of it.”

He then revealed: “Maybe the biggest lie I’ve ever got away with was telling Ed Gamble I’m not doing The Celebrity Traitors.”

James records the Off Menu podcast with Ed Gamble (Credit: YouTube/ Off Menu)

Is James Acaster married? Does he have a girlfriend?

James is not married and generally keeps details of his private life away from the spotlight.

However, the comedian has been involved in several high profile relationships over the years.

James dated Crashing actress Louise Ford between 2011 and 2013.

The following year, he discovered through a Sunday newspaper that Louise had moved in with fellow comedian Rowan Atkinson.

James later turned the bizarre discovery into part of his stand up routine.

Speaking to audiences in 2019, he said: “I found out a year after we split up.