Celebrity Traitors star Sebastian Croft admits his brother ‘might throw up’ when he sees him in the castle

Sebastian Croft is about to tick off a lifelong ambition as he enters The Celebrity Traitors castle, but who is the actor?

Tonight, Sebastian will arrive at Ardross Castle alongside 20 other famous faces for the BBC’s ultimate battle of deception.

The actor has even admitted that he is one of the less recognisable names among this year’s celebrity cast.

Sebastian Croft is among this year’s Celebrity Traitors line-up (Credit: BBC)

However, Sebastian already has a familiar face among the cast.

His pal Bella Ramsey is also heading into the castle, and the pair have a connection dating back to their acting days.

Sebastian also believes he has a few tricks that could help him survive the game.

Here’s everything to know about Sebastian Croft, including where you may recognise him from.

Who is Sebastian Croft in The Celebrity Traitors? How old is he?

Sebastian Croft was born on December 16, 2001, making him 24 years old.

He developed a love of acting as a child and landed several West End roles while growing up.

His early stage credits included Oliver and Les Misérables, while he also performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Sebastian made his television breakthrough in 2016 when he took on the role of a young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones.

He later became familiar to Netflix viewers through Heartstopper.

Sebastian also picked up a BAFTA Children’s Award for the 2019 film Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans.

Sebastian has been acting since he was a child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sebastian’s link to Bella Ramsey

Sebastian is one of 21 celebrities entering The Celebrity Traitors this year, alongside his friend and fellow actor Bella Ramsey.

The pair both appeared in season six of Game of Thrones, although they never shared a scene.

They filmed the show at the same time and are also believed to have known each other through the acting world when they were younger.

Their friendship could make for an interesting dynamic if they end up inside the castle together.

Sebastian was asked about their connection before joining the show and made no attempt to hide his excitement.

“I love Bella! Imagine us in the turret together. That would be the dream,” he gushed.

Sebastian Croft’s Celebrity Traitors game plan

Sebastian is entering the castle with plenty of Traitors knowledge behind him.

The actor is a huge fan of the show and has played the game countless times with his friends and family.

That has given him plenty of time to study the rules, twists and strategies that could help him survive.

Sebastian starred in the same series of Game of Thrones as Celebrity Traitors’ Bella Ramsey (Credit: BBC)

Sebastian revealed just how seriously his family has been taking his appearance on the show.

“I genuinely think my brother might throw up, he’s so stressed for me and excited. We’ve played together so many times that he’s talked through every strategy, every series, what happened and when.

“Last night, I was reading through the long list of laws of the game. And all the twists there have been – the deadlock, the Chest of Chance, the dagger giving a player two votes at the round table! Nice. Evil. Fabulous.”

But Sebastian has another potential advantage, and it could prove just as useful.

“I’m very much hoping that the fact that most of the cast don’t know me will work to my advantage,” he added.

That could certainly work in his favour. Although perhaps we should avoid mentioning Niko Omilana’s name…

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on BBC One on Friday October 2, 2026.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Rob Beckett hits out at BBC over his heavily-edited promo shot

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