Fans sickened as Jodie’s plot to steal David takes a creepy turn in Coronation Street

Coronation Street villain, Jodie, has been plotting against her sister, Shona, for weeks. Not only is she trying to steal her husband, David, but also to take over her life entirely.

And today sees her creepiest moment yet as she takes her plotting against Shona to a whole new level.

Jodie has been manipulating her whole family (Credit: ITV)

Jodie manipulates Doug

Yesterday’s Coronation Street saw Doug catch Jodie and David drinking in the salon, and he called his daughter out on it.

She was adamant that nothing was going on between them, and turned on her dad, asking if he was taking his medication.

But today’s episode sees Jodie change her tact completely, and she tells Doug that she and David are in a relationship.

After begging her dad not to tell anyone, she lies that they have been seeing each other for weeks. She also fibs that they are planning to tell Shona, but will wait until after her birthday.

Doug is fuming about what his daughter is seemingly doing, and tells her it isn’t right.

However, later, when Doug acts strangely around a bemused David, Jodie manipulates the situation.

When he isn’t looking, she swaps his anti-psychotic medication for regular painkillers, knowing that he will start hearing things again.

Jodie swaps Doug’s medication (Credit: ITV)

Shona gets suspicious

After seeing Jodie coming home with a huge bunch of flowers, Shona assumes they are from her new man. But when Mary later tells her that Jodie bought the flowers herself, Shona is confused. The plot thickens when David then admits that Jodie’s date cancelled on her the day before, and Shona starts to wonder why Jodie would lie.

Later, Jodie asks to borrow a top from her sister, and Shona tells her to help herself. While David is downstairs admitting he spent the afternoon drinking with Jodie in the salon because he felt sorry for her, Jodie is upstairs going through Shona’s wardrobe.

But instead of trying on a top, she tries on Shona’s wedding dress instead.

Holding the flowers that she bought for herself, Jodie poses in the mirror, looking just like Shona did on her wedding day to David. Meanwhile, David and Shona are downstairs, oblivious to her creepy behaviour.

Jodie tries on Shona’s wedding dress (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tomorrow?

After Jodie swaps his medication, Doug starts to unravel tomorrow.

As he eyes the radio with suspicion, he shoves it in a cupboard, while David and Shona watch with alarm. Meanwhile, Jodie’s delighted to see her plan is working and that her dad’s paranoia is kicking in.

Later, a fretful Doug remarks that he can hear static coming from the radio. But instead of feeling sorry for Doug, she turns up the volume but makes out she has no idea what he’s talking about.

As she vows to get Doug out of the picture so she can have David to herself, what will she do to her dad next?

Coronation Street fans have their say about Jodie

“Just when I thought Jodie couldn’t get any stranger, she goes and tries on her sister’s wedding dress,” said one fan on Reddit.

Another agreed: “I didn’t see that one coming, I have to admit!”

While someone else pointed out that Jodie trying on Shona’s dress while she was in the house was risky. “Shona could have come upstairs at any time. How would Jodie have explained her way out of that one?!”

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict shock Jodie twist following ‘ominous’ scene