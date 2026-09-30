Coronation Street reveals grave danger for Doug after uncovering Jodie’s horror plan

Coronation Street spoilers are included in this article about Jodie and Doug. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but it’s available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Today’s Coronation Street sees Jodie turn up the pressure as she finds a way to get David all to herself, while continuing to make herself at home in Shona’s life.

Viewers have watched for weeks as Jodie has quietly wormed her way into Shona’s world. She’s made herself indispensable, all while keeping her real motives firmly under wraps.

With the doctor ordering Shona to rest, Jodie wasted no time stepping in to play happy families with David. This week, Shona feels increasingly like a stranger in her own life as her sister takes over.

Jodie has been manipulating Shona for weeks (Credit: ITV)

Jodie gets closer to David

Today’s episode sees Jodie lie about a new man she has been messaging. Shona is desperate to know more, oblivious that it’s David she’s secretly messaging.

Later, Shona encourages Jodie to meet up with her new man. She even tells her to get a blow-dry from David before she leaves for her date.

Jodie doesn’t need asking twice, and laps up David’s attention as he does her hair at the salon. But once he’s done, Jodie pretends her ‘date’ has cancelled, and turns on the waterworks.

Feeling sorry for Jodie, David offers her a cuppa. But instead she pulls some fizz out of her bag and asks him to join her for a drink.

David agrees, and the pair spend the afternoon drinking at the salon, much to Jodie’s delight.

Jodie relishes having David’s attention (Credit: ITV)

Doug catches Jodie out in Coronation Street

Before she heads home, Jodie pulls David in for a lingering hug, and tells him how grateful she is. But she doesn’t realise her dad, Doug, has seen everything through the salon window.

As he confronts Jodie outside, accusing her of ‘doing it again’, she turns on her dad, manipulating him by asking if he has been taking his anti-psychotic medication.

Doug is adamant he is perfectly fine, but she tells him he is paranoid and they should go to the hospital to get him checked out. Defeated, Doug walks off, but the look on Jodie’s face is enough to show she’s now plotting to silence him.

Doug knows Jodie is up to something in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Jodie turns on Doug in Coronation Street

Doug is now the one thing standing in Jodie’s way as she closes in on pushing Shona out of her own life, so she knows she has to act quickly.

Tomorrow’s episode will see Jodie swap Doug’s anti-psychotic drugs for normal painkillers, setting the stage for him to start unravelling once again.

But spoilers for next week’s Coronation Street also reveal that Jodie’s sinister plan comes to a head when someone is shot. As her lies start to unravel, Jodie panics and a gun is drawn when Shona confronts her sister.

Could Doug get caught in the crossfire?

Read more: Coronation Street fans predict shock Jodie twist following ‘ominous’ scene