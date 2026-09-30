Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa have sparked fresh baby speculation after a tiny detail appeared in their reunion video.

Following their latest upload, fans focused on a teddy-bear baby onesie hanging from a door. The moment revived earlier pregnancy speculation around JoJo and Chris, but a onesie alone proves nothing.

The video contained no confirmed pregnancy or baby announcement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial)

Fans spot baby onesie in Chris Hughes video

Chris, 33, posted footage to Instagram after US-based JoJo, 23, flew back to the UK. At the beginning, he placed the tiny teddy-bear outfit on a door.

That prop quickly became the main talking point beneath the post. One viewer asked: “Is it a hint that he hangs a baby onesie on the door?”

“Why is there a babygrow hanging on the door? Is this a baby sign?” another asked.

“I really thought this was going to be a pregnancy announcement,” a third remarked.

“Why is no one else commenting on the thing he hung on the door at the start,” a fourth said.

The speculation came entirely from viewers interpreting the item shown at the start. Instead, the reunion moved quickly into a very different scene.

Chris then acted like a dog waiting for its owner to return. When JoJo came into view, he woofed and explained: “Woof, I’m pretending to be a dog.”

JoJo questioned the welcome and asked why he had not met her at the airport.

Chris Hughes explains his future family hopes

Speaking to The Sun earlier this year, Chris said children were definitely included in his plans. He connected that wish to his family background.

“I come from a family where you get married, you have children, and that’s what life’s all about,” he said.

He also described a huge extended family, including many aunties, uncles and nieces. Chris said he would love to have children of his own one day.

Those remarks expressed a future ambition, rather than announcing an imminent arrival. They do not confirm the assumptions appearing beneath his latest video.

Chris and JoJo met on Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: YouTube)

How JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes met

Chris and JoJo first met during Celebrity Big Brother the previous year. Their relationship attracted controversy because JoJo had a girlfriend at that time, The Sun reported.

Public attention has followed them since. That interest now centres on a small item left in full view.

For now, however, the baby chatter remains fan speculation about a single prop. Neither the reunion footage nor Chris’s family comments confirm a pregnancy.

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