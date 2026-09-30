Katie Price reportedly fears Lee Andrews could disclose private information as their marriage unravels.

Closer reports that Lee is resisting a divorce and may make demands before agreeing to end their marriage. A source claims he could release damaging personal details about Katie, threatening her career and reputation.

The claims follow Katie’s Good Morning Britain interview about their split. During the appearance, she said she felt emotionally deceived and foolish for falling in love.

Lee’s voice note called the separation “for the best” and denied misleading anyone. He also criticised Katie for discussing their relationship problems publicly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie Price reportedly faces difficult Dubai talks

Closer quoted a source who claimed: “Lee is refusing to divorce Katie. He says he’ll never let her leave until she gives him what he wants. He’s in jail hatching plans to destroy her. She’s worried he has private stuff on her that could ruin her.”

The source claims Katie may return to Dubai for final talks with Lee. Katie reportedly fears a face-to-face meeting could turn hostile.

It also alleges Katie shared deeply personal information during their relationship. She now reportedly fears Lee could use those details against her.

Katie and Lee Andrews’s eight-month marriage

Katie and Lee connected online in January, then married in Dubai within weeks. She announced their split in September, eight months into the marriage.

She also removed references to Lee from Instagram before addressing the break-up on television.

The crypto wallet dispute appears to have deepened her doubts. Lee claimed a wallet held £37 million, Closer reports.

Katie sought expert help, but the wallet reportedly contained only slightly more than £2. She said the disagreement concerned his honesty, rather than the missing money.

Katie believed he had fabricated key parts of his identity and financial story. Lee disputed her conclusion and claimed Katie lacked crypto knowledge. He insisted the funds existed.

Katie and Lee got married in January (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lee Andrews’ financial and legal disputes

Closer reports that Lee remains in Al-Awir prison in Dubai over unpaid debts.

The magazine also detailed allegations from former partners involving an investment and a mortgage application. Lee has denied all allegations against him.

Questions surrounded his online profile and background claims from the relationship’s beginning. Katie initially defended him publicly but later said she could no longer overlook his alleged lies.

Katie has since said she is seeking a divorce.

What Lee Andrews has said about Katie Price split

Lee’s GMB message acknowledged his personal issues and maintained that he had not deceived anyone. The fresh claims now leave the couple’s next steps uncertain.

A source claims Lee is attaching conditions to their divorce and may reveal private information. Katie reportedly remains concerned about potential damage to her career and reputation.

She also fears the fallout could expose personal details from their marriage. The divorce dispute remains tense as Lee stays in prison in Dubai.

ED! has contacted Katie’s reps for comment.

Read more: Katie Price ‘already got a line-up of dates’ ready as she prepares to move on with 23-year-old ‘trophy boyfriend’

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