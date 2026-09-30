Martin Lewis and his wife Lara Lewington’s company falls by nearly £5 million after the property was worth a lot more in 2021.

Accounts filed at Companies House this week show the scale of the change: the company now holds £13.3 million in property, down from £18 million.

The latest balance sheet follows £2million of property sales during 2025, with further disposals recorded in earlier years.

The Sun reports that sales, rather than falling prices, explain the reduction.

Away from those investments, the couple lives with their teenage daughter in their private London home. Both offered limited glimpses inside when lockdown turned parts of the property into broadcasting spaces.

Martin and his wife’s empire has fallen by millions (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Martin’s company reports £13.3million property total

The property portfolio sits within Osmium Estates Limited, the business used by Martin and Lara for their investments.

Their spending has focused on prime property around Wilmslow and Knutsford, two upmarket Cheshire towns.

Measured against the 2021 figure, the latest property total is £4.7million lower. That is why the change is being described as a drop of almost £5million.

The company also had £641,000 in cash deposits in its latest figures. Meanwhile, borrowings stood at £12.7million, down £1.5million from £14.2million the previous year.

The couple chose the company’s name after osmium, a rare metal from the platinum chemical group.

Martin still has a huge net worth (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis’ estimated net worth reaches £130million

The property business represents only part of Martin’s reported wealth.

The Sun estimates his overall fortune at around £130million, although that figure is not a Companies House valuation.

He built much of his public profile through MoneySavingExpert.com, which he founded in 2003. The website reportedly began with about £80.

Nine years later, Martin agreed to sell it to MoneySupermarket for up to £87million. The deal provided £60million upfront, with another £27million tied to performance targets.

That structure means the maximum headline value should not be treated as a single guaranteed payment.

The £130million estimate is also separate from the property and borrowing figures reported by Osmium Estates.

Martin Lewis remains a familiar face on television

Martin remains a regular face on This Morning and fronts ITV’s The Martin Lewis Money Show. He also hosts a podcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Lara is a broadcaster too and is known for the BBC technology programme Click. During lockdown, both used rooms in their shared home as studios.

Her upstairs office featured a black velvet chair and a silver sequin cushion. Martin’s downstairs workspace carried a neon “MLMS” sign linked to his ITV programme.

Those rare glimpses stood out because the couple usually keep their homes away from public view.

Read more: Martin Lewis reveals concerns for 13-year-old daughter as he details row with train passenger following ‘inappropriate’ behaviour

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!