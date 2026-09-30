Katya Jones has reportedly been warned by BBC bosses over a commercial advert invoking her Strictly Come Dancing role.

The Sun reports that producers reminded the professional dancer about rules governing outside commercial work. Bosses have also reportedly asked Katya, 37, to make a small change to the video and its accompanying social media wording.

The promotion was for Magic.fit, which sells an AI-powered smart mirror offering personalised workouts. Katya has partnered with the company on a dance programme available through the product.

In the advert, Katya asked: “Ever wondered what it’s like to train with a Strictly professional?”

It also promoted at-home training built around Katya’s connection with Strictly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAGIC AI: The Fitness Mirror (@magicdotfit)

The reported warning came days after Katya’s reaction to Lawrence Robb’s Paso Doble sparked a very different Strictly talking point. That earlier incident drew viewer questions, but it was unrelated to the commercial promotion.

Why Katya Jones reportedly received a warning

The timing reportedly caused concern because the new Strictly series had just returned to television. The Sun’s source claimed commercial deals were not the issue, but using the BBC programme’s identity raised concerns.

The insider claimed: “There is no problem with Katya having commercial deals, but there are strict rules around using Strictly and the BBC brand to make money.”

The source said Katya had “been reminded of the rules and told she needs to be much more careful”. According to the source, the reported problem centred on selling access to a Strictly professional during the show’s current run.

BBC Studios confirmed that guidelines cover commercial activities involving Strictly talent while they work with the broadcaster.

A spokesperson told ED!: “We have clear guidelines around Strictly talent’s commercial activities while working with the BBC, and we regularly remind contributors of their obligations in this area.”

The spokesperson added that contributors are regularly reminded about their obligations in this area. The statement did not give further details about Katya’s reported warning.

Katya is taking part in Strictly again this year (Credit: BBC)

Katya Jones clears up Lawrence Robb camera moment

The separate camera moment came after Lawrence and Jowita Przystał performed their Paso Doble last Saturday night. After their performance, viewers saw Katya turn towards new professional Aleksandra Isaeva and believed she had described Lawrence as “fit”.

Their speculation quickly spread on X, where fans questioned what Katya had mouthed. Ed Balls, Katya’s former Strictly partner, then discussed the clip on Good Morning Britain after initially agreeing with that interpretation.

He said Katya contacted him directly and insisted her actual word had been fierce. Ed said Katya’s message read: “I said fierce.”

He also told viewers he trusted Katya’s explanation based on their long-standing friendship. Ed and Katya were partnered during his Strictly run in 2016. Lawrence and Jowita received 20 points for the performance.

Katya Jones and John Nellis top the Strictly leaderboard

Away from the reported advert issue, Katya has made a strong start in this year’s competition. She is partnered with football YouTuber John Nellis for the 2026 series.

Their Foxtrot to Ordinary by Alex Warren scored 31 points in the first live show. That result put them at the top of the leaderboard.

Read more: Strictly viewers widely divided as Ellie Taylor makes It Takes Two hosting debut: ‘She’s miles better than Josh and Johannes’

ED! has reached out to Katya Jones for further comment.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.