Strictly viewers widely divided as Ellie Taylor makes It Takes Two hosting debut: ‘She’s miles better than Josh and Johannes’

Ellie Taylor’s It Takes Two debut last night (Sept 28) left Strictly Come Dancing fans divided, with plenty rushing to praise the comedian while others weren’t quite as convinced.

The BBC spin-off returned after Strictly’s first live programme of the series, giving Ellie her first chance to take charge of the show.

Some viewers were already calling for her to join Emma Willis on the main programme, while others suggested she should take over the Saturday night slot herself.

Ellie made her It Takes Two hosting debut last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans back Ellie Taylor after debut

Ellie’s performance earned plenty of positive feedback from viewers watching at home.

One post said: “Ellie on #ItTakesTwo is refreshing and a nice surprise. Can she please do a swap and come and do the Saturday night shows…she’s MILES better than Josh and JoJo!!”

Another viewer commented: “Ellie Taylor should be doing the main Saturday show.”

A third wrote it was “clear they should have just got Ellie Taylor presenting the main show with Emma”.

Fans also appeared impressed by how Ellie handled the wider role, having taken over from professional dancer Janette Manrara and former contestant Fleur East.

One viewer pointed out that Ellie had effectively stepped into a role previously shared by two presenters, while praising her for taking on the entire week-long programme alone.

Another fan welcomed what they saw as a return to the show’s roots, simply declaring: “Ellie Taylor was magnificent!”

Ellie kicked off the show by promising changes before launching into a comic recap of Saturday’s ballroom action.

She was then joined by a panel featuring previous series winner Karen Carney, Abi Clarke and Tyler West. Abi and Tyler host Strictly: Lights Up.

Contestants Delta Goodrem, Chris Appleton and Jaime Winstone also sat down with Ellie for interviews.

‘Trying too hard’

Not everyone was won over by Ellie’s first outing on the BBC companion show, however, with some viewers quick to criticise her presenting style.

“Ellie is trying much too hard #ItTakesTwo. It’s hard to believe what a balls-up the BBC have made of recasting,” one person insisted.

“Couldn’t stick her on Bake Off the Professionals… truly irritating,” another said.

“Why does every host of #ItTakesTwo have to act like an overexcited 8-year-old? Embarrassing TV,” a third wrote.

Viewers were divided by her first show (Credit: BBC)

Ellie Taylor returns to Strictly Come Dancing

The new presenting role marks Ellie’s return to Strictly Come Dancing four years after she competed on the ballroom show herself.

She took part in the 2022 series alongside professional dancer Johannes Radebe, with the pair finishing in ninth place.

Hamza Yassin eventually lifted the Glitterball Trophy alongside Jowita Przystał. Johannes is now one of the presenters of the main Strictly programme.

Ellie’s appointment was announced during Emma Willis’ BBC Radio 2 programme the previous month. Speaking to Emma at the time, Ellie said: “I’m absolutely over the moon.”

In a separate statement, she described returning to Strictly in her new role as a joy and said she felt honoured to follow the programme’s previous presenters.

Ellie also promised to throw herself into the world of ballroom gossip and sequins alongside her fellow Strictly fans.

She ended her statement with a joke about being excited enough to cha-cha, while making clear she wouldn’t be returning to the dance floor herself.

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