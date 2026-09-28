Shaun Wright-Phillips has opened up about the nerves that got the better of him during his first Strictly Come Dancing live performance with Alexis Warr.

The former England international took to Instagram after scoring 15 points alongside professional partner Alexis, admitting that frustration and anxiety had made the experience particularly challenging.

His 15-point Cha Cha debut had already left fans wondering whether he could be facing an early exit.

Shaun Wright-Phillips and Alexis Warr didn’t score high on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Shaun Wright-Phillips reveals Strictly nerves

Shaun and Alexis took to the floor with a Cha Cha to Lil Boo Thang by Paul Russell. Following the performance, Shaun gave fans an honest insight into the two weeks of tough training that had led up to the live show.

He wrote: “Right, I finally finished the first dance. After two weeks of demanding training and a lot of frustrating moments, I felt quite anxious during the warm-up.”

The packed crowd only added to those nerves, although Shaun said he started to settle once the routine got underway. He was pleased that he managed to complete every step accurately.

Now, his attention has turned to the next dance and using the judges’ feedback to make progress.

Shirley Ballas praised his direction changes and timing, but pointed to his leg action as something to work on. Motsi Mabuse, meanwhile, felt Shaun had not completely committed to the performance.

For viewers, it was Shaun’s visible nerves that appeared to become the main talking point.

Strictly fans tell Shaun Wright-Phillips to loosen up

One fan called Shaun entertaining but nervous and stiff, while suggesting Alexis could help bring out his best.

Another supporter wrote: “Shaun, don’t hold back, just let loose and enjoy it.” Others echoed the message, encouraging him to “loosen up”.

Meanwhile, some people predicted Shaun could face the first elimination.

Shaun’s own post also looked firmly towards the next challenge after what was clearly a difficult first outing. He said he was keen to start working on another dance and take the criticism on board.

Alexis shared a message about “frustrating moments” (Credit: BBC)

When Shaun Wright-Phillips returns to Strictly

Shaun and Alexis are currently one of three couples at the bottom of the leaderboard. Dame Sarah Storey and Julian Caillon, along with Melanie Walters and Aljaž Škorjanec, are also at the foot of the table.

The opening scores will be combined with marks from the next show before the first elimination takes place. No couple was eliminated following the opening performances.

Read more: Wynne Evans takes fresh swipe at former Strictly partner Katya Jones following her behaviour during his public scandal

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday October 3 at 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.