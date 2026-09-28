Actor Stephen Graham has said he believes a higher power saved him during a suicide attempt in his early twenties.

Speaking to The Times, the actor described himself as a lost young man carrying years of unspoken grief. He had moved from Kirkby to London for drama school after several painful family events.

Stephen initially hesitated to revisit the period, but decided it was important to discuss. He said: “It was a higher power that saved me, it was something else.”

“I was a young man who was quite lost. I didn’t quite understand it myself and there was a lot of build-up to that particular situation,” Stephen continued.

The Adolescence star survived the attempt and later opened up to his parents about what had happened.

Stephen shared rare comments about his suicide attempt (Credit: YouTube)

Stephen Graham discusses unresolved grief

Stephen connected the crisis to grief that he had not properly expressed. His mother had experienced a miscarriage three years earlier, while his grandmother had also died.

He recalled: “I’d left home, my mum had had a miscarriage three years before, my nana had passed away.”

He said those losses were among several experiences he had kept inside after leaving home. In an earlier account, Stephen recalled hearing his late grandmother call his name during the attempt.

When he opened his eyes, he realised he had survived. He initially tried to conceal what had happened from his family.

His mother then noticed his injuries, prompting him to break down and speak to both parents. He said family support and counselling helped him through the aftermath.

Stephen’s wife supported him during his hardship (Credit: YouTube)

Wife Hannah Walters supported Stephen after attempt

Stephen has also described the support he received from his wife Hannah Walters.

The pair attended the same drama school, and Hannah knew about the attempt. She also remained in close contact with Stephen’s mother, he told Desert Island Discs in 2019.

However, their romantic relationship developed slowly. They spent five or six years talking before Hannah considered moving to Spain.

Her plans made Stephen recognise his feelings, and he asked her on their first date. They watched Saving Private Ryan and ate in Greenwich before stopping at New Cross station.

There, Stephen asked her not to leave and told her he loved her. Hannah said she had waited five years to hear it.

They moved in together the next day, Stephen recalled. By 2006, they were working together on This Is England.

They married on 6 June 2008 and later had two children.

Stephen shares his daily wellbeing routine

Stephen said meditation, reiki and exercise are now part of his daily mental health routine. He also described having firm foundations and a stronger sense of himself today.

He added: “It was a difficult time but I’ve come through that. I have solid foundations and a strong sense of self now.”

The interview marks a rare public reflection on an intensely difficult period from his early adulthood.

This story discusses suicide. For confidential support, call Samaritans on 116 123.

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