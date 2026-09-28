Motsi Mabuse gave new Strictly Come Dancing host Josh Widdicombe a playful warning after he tried to hurry the judging along.

Her amusing “friends or enemies” remark quickly became one of the talking points among viewers watching the series’ first live show.

The new Strictly presenting trio had already prompted divided reactions when they appeared together during the launch show.

Motsi Mabuse gave Josh Widdicombe a playful warning on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Why Motsi Mabuse challenged Josh Widdicombe on Strictly

Craig Revel Horwood gave his verdict on Dame Sarah Storey and Julian Caillon’s performance before Motsi agreed. However, just as Motsi was preparing to give her feedback, Josh joked that it was time to hear from head judge Shirley Ballas.

Motsi was not about to let the interruption slide and turned towards the presenter. She asked: “Are we going to be friends or enemies? You choose now!”

It was clearly a teasing warning, but the exchange also put Josh’s timing to the test during his first live Strictly broadcast. For a moment, the focus moved away from the performance and onto the chemistry between one of the judges and Strictly’s new host.

Josh joined Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe as the programme’s new hosts earlier this year.

He previously described his penguin-costumed Charleston from the 2024 Christmas special as his career high point. Now, live hosting has presented him with a very different kind of Strictly challenge.

Motsi asked Josh “are we going to be friends or enemies?” (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing fans embrace the banter

Viewers quickly joined in with the jokes, with some deciding who had come out on top in the brief exchange. One viewer wrote: “Motsi and Shirley absolutely destroyed Josh there.”

Another fan suggested Josh might already be worrying about his P45 in week one, while others simply enjoyed the chemistry between the presenters and judges.

One viewer wrote: “Love the banter between Josh, Craig and Motsi.”

When Strictly Come Dancing continues

The episode also marked Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe’s first live show alongside Josh. Johannes became slightly emotional after the celebrities and professional dancers were welcomed onto the floor.

Josh and Emma playfully consoled him after he told the audience how much he had missed them.

Read more: This Morning star Sian Welby admits she ‘burst out crying’ after ‘gruelling’ process for Strictly hosting job

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday October 3 at 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.