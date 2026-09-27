Strictly fan convinced Katya Jones revealed her ‘true feelings’ about Lawrence Robb in candid moment caught on camera

Katya Jones appeared to give her verdict on Lawrence Robb’s looks after the Emmerdale star took to the Strictly Come Dancing floor on Saturday night (September 26).

Viewers were quick to spot the professional dancer turning towards new pro Aleksandra Isaeva on the balcony after Lawrence’s Paso Doble, with footage seemingly showing Katya whispering a very brief reaction.

Katya is paired with YouTuber John Nellis, while Lawrence is competing alongside Jowita Przystał this series.

Jowita and Lawrence performed a Paso Doble (Credit: BBC)

What Katya Jones appeared to say about Lawrence Robb

The cameras cut to the stars watching from above the dancefloor straight after Lawrence and Jowita finished their routine.

Katya could be seen turning towards Aleksandra, with viewers convinced she appeared to mouth the word: “Fit.”

The tiny moment did not go unnoticed, with fans taking to social media to share their reactions.

“#Strictly did Katya just mouth ‘fit’?” one fan tweeted.

“Did Katya say ‘fit’ after Lawrence’s dance? [crying emojis]” another said.

“Haha Katya mouthing ‘fit’ after Lawrence’s dance,” a third tweeted.

Fans are convinced they know what Katya said (Credit: BBC)

Katya Jones still wants the Strictly glitterball

Katya joined Strictly in 2016 and is now celebrating her tenth year as one of the show’s professional dancers. The 37-year-old has three world and nine national Latin American championship titles to her name.

However, despite her impressive experience, Katya has admitted that returning to the show is never something she takes for granted.

Katya said: “I’m still going to try. I will do my best; that’s all I can do. I can’t control the audience, but I’m holding that hope yet again.”

After a decade on the programme, she also described herself as Strictly’s oldest female professional.

She said: “I’m really grateful. I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t like it, and I still really love it.”

Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show brings more reactions

The moment came during the first live show of the series, which saw Lawrence and Jowita take on the Paso Doble.

There were plenty of other talking points from the night, too.

Craig Revel Horwood criticised Cach Mercer’s quickstep for featuring too much freestyle content, saying it made the routine harder to judge as an example of the required dance genre.

He also took issue with Dani Dyer’s feet, leading to a furious-looking reaction from her dad, Danny Dyer.

Read more: Strictly fans slam Johannes Radebe’s behaviour during his first live show

Strictly continues on Saturday (October 3) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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