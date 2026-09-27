Strictly fans in stitches over Danny Dyer’s rude reaction to Craig Revel Horwood’s criticism of daughter Dani

Strictly fans were left in hysterics after spotting Danny Dyer appearing to call Craig Revel Horwood a rude name following daughter Dani’s first live dance.

Dani performed her first live routine with Nikita Kuzmin during last night’s show (Saturday, September 26), with the pair scoring 22 points.

Dani and Nikita scored 22 points (Credit: BBC)

Dani Dyer makes her live Strictly debut

Dani finally made her live Strictly debut last night after injury forced her to withdraw from the show last year.

The former Love Island star, 30, is once again partnered with Nikita and took to the ballroom floor for her first live routine of the series.

The pair performed a samba to Zara Larsson’s hit “Lush Life”, earning 22 points from the judges.

Craig awarded them six points, while Motsi Mabuse gave them five, Shirley Ballas five and Anton Du Beke six.

However, Craig did have some criticism for Dani, telling her: “Your feet turned out really did bother me all the way through.”

His comments were met with boos from the audience, with Dani’s dad Danny appearing to join in with the reaction.

The camera then cut to the former EastEnders star, who appeared to mouth a rude word towards Craig!

Danny was in the audience (Credit: BBC)

Fans in stitches

Strictly viewers were quick to spot Danny’s reaction, with fans taking to X to share their amusement.

“Not the BBC Cameraman catching Danny Dyer calling Craig a [bleep],” one fan tweeted.

“Did I just see Danny Dyer in the audience mouthing to Craig ‘Shut it, you [bleep]!’?????!!!…” another wrote.

“Did Danny Dyer just call Craig a [bleep]?!” a third asked.

“Danny Dyer definitely called Craig a [bleep],” another added.

Despite his criticism of Dani and Nikita’s routine, Craig did also describe their performance as “great”.

The leaderboard after week one

Dani and Nikita finished the first show in sixth place on the leaderboard after picking up 22 points.

Katya Jones and football content creator John Nellis topped the leaderboard with 31 points after performing a foxtrot to “Ordinary” by Alex Warren.

At the other end of the leaderboard, Melanie Walters and Aljaz Skorjanec, Shaun Wright-Phillips and Alexis Warr, and Sarah Storey and Julian Caillon all finished on 15 points.

Read more: Strictly 2026 fans fume as show introduces change to dance reveals

Strictly continues on Saturday (October 3) from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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