Emily Andre addresses age gap with husband Peter as he makes confession about ‘arguments’

Peter and Emily Andre say their 16-year age gap has never defined their marriage, despite early doubts about their future.

Speaking to Fabulous in The Sun, Emily said she thinks they “have defied the odds”.

Now 37, she said shared values and interests matter far more than birthdays. Peter, 53, agreed their different generations usually create jokes, rather than tension.

The pair are also preparing a family podcast, offering a carefully managed glimpse inside their busy home. Their approach includes protecting their younger children’s privacy online, a boundary shaping the new project.

Emily said she and Peter have “defied the odds” (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Emily Andre says age gap rarely surfaces

Emily explained that their age difference rarely enters everyday life.

She said: “I’m pushing 40 now, which is really depressing. But we don’t feel the age gap at all. Personally, I think age is nothing. It’s whether you have the same morals and interests, that you like spending time together, that you want the same things in life.”

However, it becomes obvious when Peter mentions older films or music she does not recognise.

Peter recalled Emily failing to identify Jon Bon Jovi during an awards ceremony. Emily countered that she is simply poor with music and movies, regardless of age.

The couple met in 2010, after Emily’s father operated on Peter. They remained friends for two years before Peter asked her father’s permission to arrange a date.

Their relationship later faced scepticism because of the age difference. Emily believes matching morals, interests and long-term goals has proved more important.

The couple share three younger children. Emily is also stepmother to Peter’s two adult children, Princess and Junior.

Junior and Princess’ response to Peter’s question about their future

By contrast, Princess and Junior grew up in public. Peter said he recently asked whether they truly wanted to remain in the spotlight.

Revealing how his kids responded, Peter said: “I had a conversation with Junior and Princess the other day about this. Bista [Peter’s nickname for Princess] said: ‘One hundred per cent. I wanna be hugely successful.’ While Junior said: ‘Is this because you don’t believe in me?’ He is so talented, but I wanted to be clear he knew what he was letting himself in for.”

Pete opened up about the struggles of his eldest children, Princess and Junior, wanting careers in the spotlight (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Peter and Emily Andre explain their rare rows

Despite their busy blended household, Emily and Peter say major rows are rare. Peter said: “I can’t remember us ever having an argument.”

Emily did remember some bickering about prune juice left in the fridge. She also cited thermostat disagreements, because Peter feels cold while she feels hot.

Emily said they avoid raised voices and prefer calm discussions. Peter credited her as a calming influence and said he has become softer as a father.

They hope to reach 20 years of marriage together.

Peter and Emily Andre prepare family podcast

Their podcast, At Home with Andres, is due to launch on Wednesday September 30. The project is being made with Sony and will focus mainly on Peter and Emily.

Their children may occasionally be heard, although the younger children’s faces will remain private. Emily said she remains cautious about sharing stories which could embarrass them.

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They say the podcast will capture nappy changes, potty training and everyday family fun. The format will reflect their lively home, where Peter regularly invites extra guests for dinner.

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