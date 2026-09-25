Dave Myers’ widow shares emotional message after being told to ‘get on with life’ two years after his death

Dave Myers’ widow Liliana has spoken out after online commenters criticised her for continuing to write openly about grief.

In a Facebook post, she explained who her messages were intended to support. The criticism came two years after her husband, Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers, died.

Supporters quickly rallied around Liliana and urged her to continue sharing her experiences. They praised her strength and said she was helping more people than she realised.

Liliana said that some people who had come across her posts had urged her to “get on with life” and stop “crying all over Facebook”. Liliana did not judge those behind the remarks. Instead, she drew a firm line around the purpose of her page.

Dave Myers died two years ago (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Dave Myers’ widow Liliana explains why she keeps writing

She wrote: “My posts are not written for everyone.” She said the messages were for those living through loss, uncertainty, fear, anger, exhaustion and despair.

Liliana explained her writing comes from personal experience rather than distant observation. She has also been reading about grief and human behaviour, according to her post.

Describing grief, Liliana said: “The kind of grief that changes you. The kind that follows you into ordinary moments, sits beside you in silence, catches you unexpectedly and makes you realise that the life you knew no longer exists in quite the same way. I write about grief because I live with it.”

She also wrote: “You do get on with life. But you do it with grief.”

She said continuing to live does not erase the absence. For her, finding a way forward does not mean pretending the loss changed nothing.

Dave Myers’ death and Liliana’s public grief

Liliana, 59, married Dave in 2011. Dave died from cancer in February 2024, aged 66. He became famous through The Hairy Bikers, his cooking partnership with Si King.

Liliana now documents her bereavement and discusses how his death has affected her. Her latest message framed that openness as support, rather than a request for sympathy.

Liliana also rejected the idea that she writes to seek pity or remain stuck. Nor does she believe bereavement should define every remaining part of life.

Liliana opened up about why she shares her grief online (Credit: Photo by Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock)

Dave Myers’ widow says grief has no timetable

Her broader aim, she explained, is to reach people who feel alone behind a screen. Some may struggle to describe their feelings or wonder whether anybody else understands them.

Liliana said her words might give those readers language for emotions they cannot yet express. She also stressed there should be no shame in continuing to grieve. For Liliana, grief does not follow a timetable.

Read more: Si King’s update on Hairy Bikers following death of co-star Dave Myers

Her message added: “If my words aren’t for you, that’s perfectly okay.” She promised to keep writing for people who need that recognition and companionship.

Her answer remained measured, despite the deeply personal criticism at its centre. The response showed that many readers wanted her to continue. Their comments echoed her belief that open grief can help people feel less isolated.

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