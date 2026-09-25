Cheryl is reportedly distressed that her new The Voice UK role could make her look like Sir Tom Jones’ replacement.

Heat reports that the singer contacted producers after Sir Tom said ITV had fired him from the programme.

The concern follows Sir Tom Jones’ departure from The Voice UK, which he said was not his choice. Producers reportedly told Cheryl that her appointment and his exit were entirely separate decisions.

A source told Heat: “Cheryl has been beside herself ever since she saw the news that Tom had been axed.”

They added that Cheryl would never have accepted the job knowing it came at another coach’s expense.

Despite the reassurance, the singer is said to feel “the damage has been done.”

Cheryl is a new coach on The Voice (Credit: BBC)

Cheryl’s comeback takes an uncomfortable turn

Cheryl had expected the coaching role to mark a fresh chapter after a difficult period. She had been looking forward to the opportunity before Sir Tom’s statement emerged.

The source added: “This was her big comeback and it might have been ruined.”

She is now said to be concentrating on doing a good job and making people proud.

Sir Tom Jones explains his Voice UK departure

Sir Tom issued an Instagram statement just days before filming began for the blind auditions. He wrote: “I did not want to leave The Voice”.

He also said ITV wanted to refresh the series with a new coaching line-up. ITV did not directly answer his claim that he had been fired.

Its statement instead thanked Sir Tom for his years on the programme and described him as irreplaceable.

Cheryl has joined the show alongside Aitch (Credit: BBC)

The Voice UK brings in Cheryl and Aitch

The refreshed panel brings Cheryl and rapper Aitch into the coaches’ chairs. Returning coaches will.i.am and Kelly Rowland complete the group.

McFly stars Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher are also vacating their places. Meanwhile, Cheryl and Kelly have already spent time together away from filming.

They were seen doing karaoke in a Manchester bar after auditions. That moment offered a lighter note during an otherwise uncomfortable start to Cheryl’s return.

Filming is currently underway.

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