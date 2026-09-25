Emmerdale’s Lewis makes heartbreaking decision over Vinny in ITVX release as Bradley Riches teases ‘explosive’ scenes

Emmerdale star Bradley Riches has teased what lies ahead for Lewis as he prepares to make the heartbreaking decision to end his relationship with Vinny.

Warning, spoilers from tonight’s Emmerdale episode are included in this article. The episode has not yet aired on TV but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Vinny is already facing a difficult time after being charged with death by dangerous driving. Now, his relationship is also on the verge of falling apart as Lewis prepares to walk away from him.

But could there be even more heartbreak to come?

Kev is still keeping his secret (Credit: ITV)

Lewis prepares to dump Vinny in Emmerdale

In tonight’s Emmerdale episode, Lewis accompanied Vinny to his hearing as he tried to support his boyfriend through the difficult situation.

However, underneath it all, Lewis was struggling with the secrets Vinny had kept from him and the lies he had told.

Lewis admitted to his dad Kev that things could have been very different if Vinny had been honest from the beginning. He explained that he probably could have worked through everything with him if he had told him the truth from the start.

But that isn’t what happened.

Viewers already know that Vinny actor Bradley Johnson is reportedly leaving in the coming weeks, so his character facing such serious charges has raised plenty of questions about what happens next.

Lewis later admitted to Kev that he feels his relationship with Vinny has come to an end.

When Kev asked whether he had actually told Vinny, Lewis promised that he would do so the next time he saw him.

Lewis and Vinny break-up next week (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Riches breaks silence on shock split

Emmerdale spoilers for next week confirm that Lewis does follow through with his decision and his relationship with Vinny comes to an end.

Now, Lewis actor Bradley Riches has opened up about how his character will cope with the split, insisting that he will be “okay as a solo man!”

Speaking to Digital Spy, Bradley said: “There’s a lot of layers, a lot to process – and who knows if he’s going to do the right thing? I mean, it’s Lewis – he’s going to try and do the right thing but hopefully he feels happy in the decisions that he makes.”

However, Bradley has hinted that Lewis could face even more emotional fallout if he discovers that Kev also kept the truth from him.

He added: “With Nicola and Kev recently, there’s a lot of little white lies. I feel like they’re going to add up and who knows if there’s going to be an explosion?

“I feel like Kev keeping it to himself may be bettering Lewis, but everything comes out in the end and when it finally comes out, who knows the way that Lewis will react?”

It sounds like Lewis and Vinny’s romance may not be the only relationship left struggling once all those secrets finally come to light.

Read more: Emma Atkins has revealed exactly how Mack will leave Emmerdale as Lawrence Robb begins Strictly stint

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