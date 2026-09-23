Coronation Street has dropped a huge Christina Boyd twist, as she revealed that Lucy’s murdered mum Rachel was actually her daughter.

George was left stunned at the end of Wednesday’s episode (September 23) when Christina showed him a locket containing a picture of a baby. She then revealed the baby was Rachel, meaning Christina is Lucy’s grandmother.

So why did Christina give her daughter away? And how has she coped with discovering Rachel has been brutally murdered? We caught up with Amy Robbins, who plays Christina, to find out more.

Christina’s locket contained a picture of her baby, Rachel, in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Christina is Rachel’s mum in Coronation Street, so why did she give away her child?

The immediate question is who Rachel’s father was and why Christina had to give her away.

Amy reveals: “She was seduced by her boss as a young girl. She thought that this man was gonna leave his wife for her, but of course he didn’t. And he broke her heart.

“She was left as a single mother, age 18, with a child. She took the baby home for three months, tried to breastfeed, but she couldn’t.

“Christina couldn’t cope, and she had postnatal depression. And she didn’t know what to do.”

The baby then went to live with her real father, a decision Christina has always regretted.

Amy says: “The man who was the father of the baby said, ‘well, actually, my wife and I have never been able to have children, and we’d like to adopt the child. We’ll give the child a nice life. I’ve got plenty of money’.

“Poor old Christina said, ‘Yeah’, because she wanted the baby to have a good life, and she knew she couldn’t give it to her, and she hadn’t bonded with her because she was so depressed.

“And she spends the rest of her life regretting it and burying it and not talking about it, pretending it didn’t happen. Which, is really sad.”

Despite his shock George is there for Christina (Credit: ITV)

And now she’s found Rachel and her daughter has been brutally murdered

Christina is struggling to process the news that Rachel is dead. We saw her get blind drunk to block it out before she eventually confessed the truth to George.

“I don’t think she’s coping at all,” confesses Amy. “I think the fact she’s got George to help her through it is incredibly helpful.

“She’s utterly heartbroken, cos it’s just all caught up with her. Every silly decision she’s ever made, it all catches up with her, giving the baby away and then being a terrible mother to Daisy, everything.

“Suddenly, we seeing Christina going from being a hoot and we’re seeing her spiralling, she’s getting drunk in the pub, she’s falling over, she’s crying everywhere, can’t stop crying. She’s having a bit of a breakdown I would say. Not many laughs to be had at the moment!”

Christina wants justice for her daughter (Credit: ITV)

What happens next in Coronation Street?

Christina is now on a quest for justice for her daughter.

“She did nothing for her daughter in life once she gave that baby away,” Amy sighs, “so she thinks the least she can do in death is to play her part, to try to get some justice, that’s all she can do.”

And it’s Richie who is in her sights.

“At the moment she is really committed to proving that this Richie character is not all he seems to be.

“I think Christina, because she knows herself, she’s a good judge of character, she knows herself, she’s had such a tough life, she’s a survivor and she can spot a bad’un when she sees one, probably cos she can spot it in herself.”

So will Christina discover what really happened to Rachel, now we know Richie didn’t kill her? Is she going to expose Lucy’s secret?

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers for next week as Eva’s attacker is revealed

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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