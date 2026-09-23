Hunting Gary Glitter documentary pulled by Netflix as ‘new information’ comes to light

Hunting Gary Glitter has been pulled from Netflix shortly before its scheduled release after “new legal information” emerged.

The three-part true crime documentary was due to arrive on Netflix next month.

It was set to feature survivors and legal experts discussing how disgraced pop star Gary Glitter used his wealth, fame and influence during decades of child sexual abuse.

Netflix has pulled Hunting Gary Glitter from its schedule (Credit: Netflix)

The documentary would also tell the story of the journalists who followed the fugitive across several countries as they worked to bring him to justice.

Netflix has now confirmed that viewers will have to wait to see the documentary, as its release has been paused.

Hunting Gary Glitter pulled from Netflix weeks before release

Hunting Gary Glitter was announced by Netflix earlier this month, with the documentary originally given an October release date.

Across three episodes, the series was set to focus on the 82-year-old disgraced musician, whose real name is Paul Gadd.

It centres on the lengthy investigation into Gadd, with those involved in tracking him down sharing their experiences alongside survivors who came forward.

The documentary follows the investigation across Cuba, Cambodia and Vietnam before eventually reaching the point where Gadd was jailed.

Netflix’s trailer for the series has since been removed. It previously said: “Follow the journalists on a global hunt for justice.”

One photographer also described the moment they realised they had found Gadd, saying: “As I’m standing there on the roadside, I realise this is Gary Glitter. I then have one chance to get him.”

Gadd is currently behind bars serving a 16-year sentence (Credit: Netflix)

The documentary had been scheduled to land on Netflix on Wednesday October 14, 2026.

However, on September 23, Netflix confirmed the release had been put on hold.

A spokesperson said: “We have made the decision to pause the release of Hunting Gary Glitter.

“This follows new legal information we recently became aware of. We’re not able to share further detail at this time.”

Where is Gary Glitter now?

Paul Gadd is currently serving his prison sentence at HMP Cannings Wood, an all-male prison in Devon.

He was convicted in 2015 of historic child sex offences. They dated back to the 1970s. He is serving 16 years behind bars.

Before that, Gadd spent three years in prison in Vietnam after being convicted of sexual offences against two girls under 13. He was released in 2008 before returning to the UK.

Earlier this month, Gadd appeared at Southwark Crown Court to face eight new charges of historic sex offences against a young girl.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. They relate to alleged offences between 1978 and 1981. The girl was aged between eight and 11 years old at the time.

Gadd is now awaiting trial.

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