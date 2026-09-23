Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet’s family stay at Althorp over the summer brought a painful thought into sharp focus for Earl Spencer.

He confirmed on Wednesday’s Lorraine that the Sussexes visited his Northamptonshire estate during their July trip to Britain. The revelation came while Diana’s brother was discussing his new book, Swan Song.

The family’s July visit to Althorp included their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Earl Spencer described having them all at his home as a “lovely” experience.

Yet seeing the youngsters running around also highlighted the absence of his late sister, Princess Diana.

Earl Spencer opened up about Archie and Lilibet on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Earl Spencer shares his sadness over Archie and Lilibet

He recalled the moment on Lorraine: “I saw the two little kids [Archie and Lilibet] running around, and the sadness of not having [Diana around].”

He then asked: “Can you imagine what a great-grandmother Diana would have been? Spoiling them rotten.”

His words captured the mixed emotions surrounding a joyful family gathering. The visit brought two of Diana’s grandchildren to the Spencer estate and her brother’s home.

At the same time, their play became a reminder of experiences Diana never had.

Harry and Meghan travelled to Britain for one week with their children at the start of July. Earl Spencer’s account confirms Althorp formed part of that family trip.

Prince William pictured Diana as a grandmother

Prince William has previously offered his own affectionate picture of Diana in that role.

He joked that she would have been a “nightmare grandmother”, although his imagined scene was playful. William pictured his mother arriving at bath time, creating chaos with bubbles, then leaving again.

His imagined scene centred on fun, mischief and a large amount of bath foam. Both accounts suggest Diana would have brought energy and indulgence to the role.

Harry and William’s uncle has now added a scene he witnessed personally.

Harry and Meghan visited the UK with Archie and Lilibet over the summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Princess Diana never met her five grandchildren

Diana died 16 years before Prince George, her first grandchild, was born in 2013.

She would later have become grandmother to Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Those five grandchildren span the families of Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Earl Spencer’s recollection adds a personal detail to Harry and Meghan’s summer visit. For Diana’s brother, it connected his sister’s memory directly with the family’s youngest generation.

Read more: Princess Diana’s funeral remark just weeks before her tragic death revealed by her brother Earl Spencer

His comment centred on Diana’s absence, rather than any problem during the stay. He nevertheless spoke warmly about hosting Harry and his family.

That contrast explained why he found the sight so sad.

Since the July visit, Harry and Meghan have moved back to the UK for an extended period with Archie and Lilibet. The youngsters are believed to be attending school in Britain.

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