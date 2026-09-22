Princess Diana was reportedly moved to tears by Prince William’s promise to restore her royal style when he became king. The emotional account has resurfaced as Diana’s brother Earl Spencer publishes Swan Song: My Sister Diana.

The memoir details the HRH status Diana lost after divorcing the then-Prince Charles.

The promise between Prince William and Princess Diana was recalled by her former butler, Paul Burrell. William was reportedly 14 at the time. Paul recalled the conversation.

According to Burrell’s memoir, A Royal Duty, William told Diana: “Don’t worry Mummy, I will give it [HRH title] back to you one day when I am King.”

The former royal butler said those words brought Diana to tears. Diana died in a car crash in August 1997, around a year after the reported exchange. The promise could therefore never be fulfilled during her lifetime.

Prince William reportedly told Diana he would restore her HRH status when he became king (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why Princess Diana lost her HRH style

Diana received the HRH style when she married Charles in July 1981. Following their divorce, she was still known as Diana, Princess of Wales. However, she could no longer use the style HRH.

That change carried both emotional and practical weight. Without HRH status, acquaintances and staff were no longer required to bow or curtsy to her. She would instead need to curtsy to Charles, her sons and several other royals.

The practical shift reportedly left Diana deeply distressed. That helps explain why William’s reassurance carried such emotional force.

The divorce settlement reportedly included a £17 million payment and £350,000 each year for her private office. She also retained Kensington Palace, while Diana and Charles agreed joint custody of William and Prince Harry. Yet the HRH loss remained the element described as especially painful for Diana.

Diana, pictured here with a young William and Harry, is the centre of her brother Earl Spencer’s new book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earl Spencer’s memoir prompts a palace statement

Earl Spencer’s new memoir looks back at Diana’s life and the turbulent days following her death. The memoir also makes allegations surrounding Diana’s fatal crash and its aftermath.

Among them, Earl Spencer claims then-Prince Charles spoke dismissively about how Diana would be remembered. In his book, Earl Spencer alleges of a phone call with Charles: “Prince Charles continued his stream of anger, without me interrupting. Then he stopped.

“I assumed the pause signalled an effort to bring himself under control, but then he unleashed down the phone what I have always taken to be his pent-up contempt for Diana, and his horror that the world was so bowled over by her death. ‘Rest assured,’ he hissed, ‘we’ll forget her soon enough!'”

The account is presented as Earl Spencer’s recollections.

Following the palace’s statement on Earl Spencer’s claims, Buckingham Palace stressed that it does not routinely comment on books.

Read more: Prince Harry faces question about uncle Earl Spencer’s book following King Charles bombshell

Its full statement read: “While we do not comment on books as a matter of principle, His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.”

Neither Prince William nor Prince Harry has publicly commented on the book’s claims. For Diana, the reported promise offered comfort during a painful shift in her royal position. For William, tragedy meant the pledge could never be fulfilled in his mother’s lifetime.

ED! has contacted representatives for Kensington Palace for comment.

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