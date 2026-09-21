Earl Charles Spencer has denied threatening King Charles after saying he knows “lots of things” about the monarch.

The comment came during a 30-minute BBC interview with Laura Kuenssberg about Swan Song: Diana, My Sister. It deepens the row over claims in his memoir, which revisits Diana’s death and its royal aftermath.

Earl Spencer said other details were omitted because they were not relevant to the book. He also suggested his nephews Princes William and Harry would not be surprised by what he knows.

Asked what his nephews might think, he said: “This will not be a surprise to them.”

The new book claims to shine a light on what happened with Princess Diana and now King Charles (Credit: Shutterstock)

Earl Charles Spencer rejects ‘threat’ description in BBC interview

In the BBC interview, Earl Spencer said he knows a lot of things about King Charles.

Kuenssberg challenged whether the remarks sounded like a threat involving potentially damaging information.

However, Earl Spencer replied: “No, not at all a threat, it’s just the reality.”

The Earl then insisted he had no interest in producing a salacious account. He said more material could have been included if that had been his intention.

Near the end, Kuenssberg asked whether some family secrets were better left unsaid.

“They certainly are. They have been left unsaid,” he answered.

Asked whether he would reveal more, Earl Spencer said he was finished. The exchange creates a fresh flashpoint around the book’s release.

Read more: Earl Spencer slams ‘unpleasant’ treatment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he admits he sees ‘echoes’ of Diana’s experiences

King Charles allegations remain disputed

Much of the controversy concerns the Earl’s account of a call after Diana died in Paris in 1997.

He has claimed then-Prince Charles sounded unusually elated and likened his manner to a lottery winner.

Earl Spencer also alleges Charles said during the phone call: “Rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough.”

Buckingham Palace challenged his account, saying fraternal grief can cloud reason, judgement and memory.

Diana’s brother argued that the palace statement did not directly deny the alleged words.

During the interview, Kuenssberg asked whether he believed the death was convenient because Charles could later marry Camilla.

The Earl said that was his impression from the king’s tone during the call. However, he acknowledged uncertainty about Charles’ thoughts: “I cannot be sure.”

Earl Spencer addresses William and Harry

Earl Spencer also addressed the brothers’ strained relationship and said he hoped it would eventually be resolved.

He said he supports both nephews and does not place himself in either camp. The Earl added that he lacked the full detail and would consider deeper involvement intrusive.

He believed their mother would want her sons happy together and loving one another.

Earl Spencer explains his memoir motive

Diana’s brother described the book as a loving tribute. He said the memoir aimed to honour his sister while recording what he believes is true.

In the interview, the Earl presented it as his final public word on Diana. His remarks about undisclosed information have added another contested element to the book’s launch.

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