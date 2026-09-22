Ruth Jones has celebrated turning 60 with cake and a playful claim that she still feels half her age.

In an Instagram update on Tuesday, the Gavin and Stacey star shared a smiling, makeup-free photograph. She posed beside a birthday cake made by her sister.

Her caption read: “Sixty today and still feel 30. Must be the cake that does it. My lovely sister made this one!”

Ruth thanked everyone who had sent birthday wishes and celebrated having wonderful family and friends. She also joked about whether turning 60 meant she could claim her bus pass.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruth Jones (@ruthjonesgenuine)

Ruth Jones receives birthday messages as fans shocked by her age

The actress described herself as fortunate as the messages continued beneath her post.

Birthday wishes arrived from Richard E Grant, Lisa Riley, Claire Sweeney, Russell T Davies and Jojo Moyes.

Meanwhile, many of Ruth’s fans were stunned by her age. One person said: “Wow you certainly DO NOT look 60 Ruth, have the best day.”

Another wrote: “Happy birthday, you look incredible and nowhere near 60.”

Someone else added: “No way you’re 60!! I think you look bloody fab and definitely not 60!!!”

Ruth remains best known for playing much-loved Nessa in the BBC sitcom Gavin and Stacey.

However, another very different television character is now waiting in the wings.

Ruth Jones is celebrating her 60th birthday (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Ruth Jones unveils her Better Later transformation

Earlier this summer, Ruth unveiled grey hair for her new BBC comedy, Better Later.

Followers praised the transformation and said the colour suited her. Others asked whether the grey hair was natural or a wig.

The makeover introduced Shelly-Ann, a 55-year-old environmental officer played by Ruth in the forthcoming series.

Shelly-Ann is recently divorced when the story begins. She then meets Clive at a knee trauma clinic.

Clive is a 60-year-old retired teacher, played by Steve Speirs. Their chance encounter develops into a friendship.

Better Later will explore the highs and lows of relationships during middle age.

Ruth’s fans couldn’t believe her age (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Ruth Jones reunites with Steve Speirs

Ruth co-wrote the comedy and will star alongside Steve, her friend of many years.

She said: “I’m so grateful to the BBC for commissioning our new series. Steve and I are old friends and working with him is always a thrill. Can’t wait.”

Read more: Queen Camilla ‘slammed’ for awkward ‘weight’ remark she said to Gavin and Stacey star Ruth Jones

What do you think of this story? Then let us know with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.